Another day of no Covid cases to report in Taranaki

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Taranaki, while there remains just two active cases in the region.

As vaccination rates and testing numbers fall at the back end of the holiday period, there was little to report within Taranaki.

No locations of interest in Taranaki have been listed on the ministry’s website since well before Christmas as the number of recovered cases steadily grew.

Taranaki’s vaccination rate has also been inching towards the 90 per cent double dose figure, although it naturally slowed over the holiday period.

As of today, 645 second doses need to be given to reach 90 per cent. At the current rate it will take until January 8 to reach the desired mark. Meanwhile, the Māori first dose vaccination rate sits at 87 per cent for the first dose and 79 per cent for the second dose.

Nationally, there are 27 cases of Covid-19 in the community and 44 cases in hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

Five of the Covid-19 cases in hospital are in intensive care.

At the border, the Ministry of Health reports 24 cases have been found and zero cases with the Omicron variant of the virus.