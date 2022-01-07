'Be very, very careful': Emergency departments already dealing with overload brace for Omicron

Emergency Departments are preparing to see an onslaught of Omicron cases, once the Covid-19 variant starts spreading in the community.

One of New Zealand’s top emergency medicine specialists is urging Kiwis to try to avoid injuring themselves as overloaded emergency departments prepare to bear the brunt of inevitable Omicron cases.

Patients with life-threatening conditions are already facing waits up to 24 hours in EDs around the country, Dr John​ Bonning​, who is the spokesman for the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine, says.

“You arrive to work at eight in the morning and there are 20 or 30 people waiting to be seen. And you do hear of people who have had strokes having to wait 24 hours to be admitted and people sleeping in corridors.

“People are going to need to be patient, and we need people to try not to injure themselves. Be very, very careful with what you do.”

Bonning, who works on the frontline in Waikato, referred to alcohol-related injuries, summer drownings, and the holiday road toll – which saw a tragic 17 fatalities. For every road death, there are five serious injuries, he said.

Police have said familiar causes were behind many crashes – people not wearing seatbelts, drivers using phones and speeding, and driving after drinking or taking drugs.

Bonning said EDs can manage the queues – “the sky is not going to fall” – but the concern is the new vaiant of Covid that has seen case numbers spike around the world.

“We need some understanding of the challenges that are on the way (with Omicron).”

Across the ditch, New South Wales has seen 35,000 Covid-19 cases recorded for two days running, while France’s daily case numbers have hit 330,000, and the US has just topped 1 million new Covid-19 cases in a day.

Overseas data so far on Omicron, including in New South Wales, suggested emergency departments and primary care would shoulder the bulk of the burden, as cases were often not critical enough to need intensive care.

Wellington Regional Hospital’s emergency department, which often operates well over capacity, was seeing more than 150 patients each day – a high volume that was about standard for this time of year, director of provider services for Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast district health boards, Joy Farley​, said.

Hutt Hospital was also seeing high numbers of patients, with increasingly complex issues, she said.

“There is no one particular issue or illness that is driving the high volumes and demand, however the cases this week have presented more critical injuries and illnesses than in past weeks.”

Bonning said this was standard across the country at the moment, but the issue was compounded in Wellington as its ED was “tiny” in relation to its population.

There are no active Covid-19 cases in Wellington, but Farley said both DHBs were constantly updating resilience planning to respond to cases of the virus, including the Omicron variant.

“People who get Covid-19 and have a mild to moderate illness, with the right support, will be able to recover at home, helping ensure our EDs, theatres, and inpatient bed spaces are available for those who need hospital-level care,” Farley said.

Last month, Health Minister Andrew Little announced more than $600 million in infrastructure upgrades for 24 hospitals, including the likes of portacom units to allow for extra ED space or triage zones and bed conversions, with the expectation these will be complete by winter.

It will see Wellington Regional Hospital’s large outpatient waiting area converted to host 12 emergency department beds, and portacoms added outside the hospital’s existing ED.

Work on these changes would continue for the next few weeks, Farley said.

But for most, Bonning said larger emergency departments were not the answer to tackling Omicron, rather the “staffing crisis” needed urgently addressing.

“The solution to constipation is not a bigger colon.

“We don't want bigger EDs, there needs to be better bed capacity across the system.”

Capital & Coast’s Farley said health board staff across the region were working extremely hard to offer care safely, and said people in need of urgent or emergency care would get it.

In early December, Hawke’s Bay Hospital was forced to defer some elective surgeries after an influx of patients needing urgent care, but demand had cooled off and there was capacity in the emergency department on Thursday, Hawke’s Bay DHB spokesperson Julia Dohmen ​said.

Infrastructure upgrades on the way for Hawke’s Bay Hospital include two ICU Isolation rooms, upgrading the maternity suite to an isolation room, and partitioning of the emergency department.