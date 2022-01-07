Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 7

Emergency Departments are preparing to see an onslaught of Omicron cases, once the Covid-19 variant starts spreading in the community.

A New Year’s party, a popular beach, and a gaming arcade are the latest location of interest where visitors should monitor symptoms if attending at a specific time.

People who went to the Britomart Block Party in Auckland on New Year’s Eve, Muriwai Beach on January 2 between 2pm and 7pm, and the RCADE video game centre in Tauranga between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on December 31 should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the date of exposure.

On Friday evening, the details of two locations was updated. Patrons seated indoors at Tauranga’s Macau Bar between 5.15pm and 7pm on December 31 were told to isolate and seek a Covid-19 test - previously only outside seating was a location of interest. Patrons at the Majestic Tea Bar, also in Tauranga, on the same day between 8.45am and 4pm were told to take the same precautions.

If symptoms develop, people should get a test and stay at home until getting a negative test result, the Ministry of Health says.

On Friday, 24 cases of Covid-19 were reported at the border, down from 43 the day before. There were 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, 18 are in Auckland, 13 in Bay of Plenty, one is in Waikato and three are in the Lakes region.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital with the virus on Friday and three are in intensive care.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A Covid-19 Testing Station, in New Plymouth, Taranaki.

The new traffic light framework started on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.