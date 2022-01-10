Covid-19: Ministry of Health tight-lipped on rapid antigen test strategy

Health experts say rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be a critical tool for managing Omicron in New Zealand, but the Government has yet to determine how they will be used.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed it has 3.5 million tests in the country and 20 million on order, which will arrive in batches over the next six months.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Don Street Pharmacy technician Dana Millaine shows a rapid antigen test currently available to unvaccinated travellers if they're travelling with Air New Zealand or on the Interislander.

“We are working to secure more,” a spokesperson said.

Experts say the country could potentially need hundreds of thousands of tests to meet demand if there was a rapid acceleration of Covid-19 with the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

It remains unclear if the tests will be publicly funded and free to access.

The ministry is finalising a solution for reporting test results “if required”, a spokesman said.

“The role of RATs as part of the public health response has not yet been determined, including the reporting of results.”

The tests currently have limited availability. They can be used by some Government departments, businesses, health and aged care providers for use by asymptomatic workers as a screening tool and to unvaccinated domestic air travellers.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Australia has moved to the use of rapid antigen tests for diagnosing Covid-19 as case numbers have overwhelmed traditional PCR testing capacity.

The ministry’s website says self-test rapid antigen tests will be available for purchase “for the general public early in the new year”.

The ministry did not respond when asked how many tests New Zealand would need, according to modelling.

Public health expert Michael Baker said rapid antigen tests, which could be used at home, could confirm positive status among people with symptoms, if a rapid escalation of case numbers made access to traditional testing – PCR tests –and contact tracing too difficult.

In Australia, where case numbers had grown to just under 72,000 daily cases on Monday, some states will require a negative rapid antigen test for children to go to school.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty, of the Royal NZ College of GPs, says New Zealand doesn’t have enough rapid antigen tests if Omicron cases were detected in the country today. The Ministry of Health says it’s working to get more.

The explosion of cases in Australia, driven by Omicron, has overwhelmed traditional PCR testing, laboratory capacity and hospital services.

But huge global demand for a limited supply of rapid antigen tests – in addition to Covid infections among transportation staff – has made them difficult to access.

GP and Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said if Omicron arrived in New Zealand today, there would not be enough RATs.

“The more we get into the country the better. How many do we need ... it’s a matter of saying as much as possible to cope with what potentially will happen.”

Sean Gallup/Getty Images A paramedic conducts a rapid antigen test at a Covid-19 testing station in Berlin, Germany.

Betty said RATs should be free to access, but this may start with more vulnerable or remote communities and extend to the wider community as infection rates grow.

Aged Care provider Ryman Healthcare, which operates in Australia and New Zealand, began using rapid antigent tests to screen visitors and staff across New Zealand from early December.

The company employs about 6000 staff in New Zealand.

Chief operating officer Cheyne Chalmers​ said asymptomatic visitors and staff were using about one test a week, and “one to two” positive cases had been detected so far.

One staff member in Tauranga received a positive RAT test, but this was later confirmed to be negative in a follow-up PCR test, Chalmers said.

In two large Victorian villages, the company had been using about 1000 tests each week since the Omicron outbreak began.

“If we move to that sort of situation in New Zealand ... it’s maths, isn’t it? We’ve got 5 million people, and you will want to test people regularly.”

Chalmers said the tests had picked up several cases of Covid-19 among staff and residents in Australian villages.