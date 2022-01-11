Carterton cafe allows dining on site despite opting out of vaccine pass system

What you need to know about summer travel under the traffic light system.

A past Pie of the Year winning bakery has been accused of “having it both ways” by allowing dining on site, while opting out of the My Vaccine Pass system.

Multi-award winning The Clareville Bakery in Carterton has chosen not to require vaccine passes of its customers, but has upset some visitors by putting signs out encouraging dining in its ‘’public picnic area’’.

A regular customer, John Adam of Carterton, was at the cafe on Tuesday and said it appeared to be as busy as normal with the garden area very busy.

“I knew all the controversy about the Paekākāriki cafe and her not being allowed to have people on the street and thought ‘what the hell is going on?’.”

SUPPLIED The Clareville Bakery in Carterton has a sign out encouraging people to use its public outside dining area despite opting out of the My Vaccine Pass system.

Adam went into the cafe and was surprised to see staff members not wearing masks.

“I think it is totally unfair on the other businesses trying to do the right thing by the community and their whānau.

“They’ve [Clareville Bakery] elected not to be part of the Covid passport, so there has to be some disadvantage, but when I called in yesterday it was if they were trading as they did a year ago.”

The Government’s Covid-19 Protection Framework – the traffic light system – spells out that under orange hospitality businesses which do not require vaccine passes cannot let customers consume food on the premises.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Michael and Rose Kloeg of Clareville Bakery won Best Rural Cafe of the Year in 2016. (File photo)

Bakery owners Michael and Rose Kloeg said their outside dining area with tables was free for people to use after they’d made their takeaway purchase.

“There’s a grassy area that we’ve said if people want to sit there, they can, but it’s not managed,” Michael Kloeg said.

He said the spirit of the rules was about safety and their set-up was “very similar” to people eating outside in a park.

“It’s like going to a fish and chip shop and eating your fish and chips at the park.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Michael Kloeg said they would review their outdoor situation if necessary. (File photo)

Kloeg said since they opted not to take up the My Vaccine Pass system, they had been “overwhelmed with support” from their customers.

“In a way, our business is an extension of our home and everyone is welcome around our fire.”

The Kloegs said they were willing to review the outdoor dining situation if it was not allowed.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The 'No vaccine pass required' sign on the door of The Clareville Bakery indicates it has opted out of the My Vaccine Pass programme.

A regular diner from Wellington, who often stopped on her way through Carterton on Friday, said she thought it was unfair that the cafe was “trying to have it both ways”.

“It’s not playing the game to protect everyone, and it’s not fair to other business owners.”

This customer, who did not want to be named, described the cafe’s stance as a “a blatant violation of the intention of the restrictions”.

Other cafes that did click and collect just did click and collect, she said.

“They’re [Clareville Bakery] very clear on their social media what their stance is, and that’s fine, but they have to follow the rules.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Perching Parrot Cafe in Paekākāriki had its outdoor licence suspended after it opted out of the My Vaccine Pass system.

Kāpiti cafe The Perching Parrot cafe had its outdoor dining licence suspended after opting out of My Vaccine Pass.

Carterton cafe owner Josh Coe of Page 42 said it was disappointing to see other establishments ignoring the traffic light rules.

“Which are in place for all of our benefit, and particularly within our industry as it creates confusion for our customers when different establishments have different rules.”

“We need people to know they are safe when they’re visiting our businesses, and that as an industry we are complying with rules put in place to protect them,” Coe said.

A Carterton District Council spokesperson said as The Clareville Bakery’s outdoor area was not on public land, it did not require a specific licence for that aspect of their business .

Police and WorkSafe are the Government agencies charged with monitoring Covid-19 Protection Framework compliance

WorkSafe spokesman Dylan Moran said WorkSafe takes an 'educate first' approach when working with businesses to ensure they have a good understanding of their requirements.

“We're aware some hospitality venues don't know that when operating as takeaway-only food and drink can't be consumed on their premises, including outdoor seating areas, and we look to help them understand and resolve this.”

The Clareville Bakery has won numerous awards over the years having nabbed the New Zealand Pie of the Year in 2014 and chosen as the maker of the best bread in the country in 2018.