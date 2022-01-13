Can you catch two variants of Covid-19 at the same time?

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Amid surges in coronavirus cases overseas, Stuff asked experts about the plausibility of catching two variants of Covid-19 at the same time. Here’s what they said.

In the past year, Delta has dominated case numbers and headlines around the world. But since the arrival of Omicron in November, the tide is shifting.

Omicron infections have rapidly spread overseas. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said that in the first week of 2022, Europe registered at least 7 million cases of the virus, more than doubling over a two-week period. If current trends hold, then the variant is expected by WHO to infect more than half the population in Europe in the next six to eight weeks.

So with Delta and Omicron currently circulating overseas, is there a possibility someone could catch both variants at the same time?

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Could New Zealand actually eliminate Delta?

* Covid-19: Will the vaccine protect me from Omicron?

* Covid-19: Omicron 'may be what lifts us out of the pandemic', according to a Danish official

* Covid-19: How long can MIQ keep Omicron out of New Zealand?

* Covid-19: Amid misinformation and scams, the Ministry of Health advises people to go to trusted sources



Jenny Evans/Getty Images Luckily co-infections of Covid-19 variants are rare. (File photo of health workers in Sydney)

In short, yes, it’s possible. But it’s also rare.

According to Infectious Diseases Physician Kurt Krause​, who is a Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Otago, it’s possible someone could become infected with two different variants at the same time. But there are a few things that would need to line up for this to actually happen.

Firstly, someone would need to be exposed to a variant – such as Omicron – and become infected. Then, before their body had developed an immune response to the virus, the person would have to be exposed to the Delta variant.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images New South Wales Covid-19 case numbers have risen in the past few weeks with the spread of the Omicron variant.

It’s this situation that could lead to a co-infection, but Krause said fortunately it’s rare to be exposed to two viruses at the same time when you’re not immune to either.

“Generally speaking, when you have an immune response against one variant of the coronavirus, it would block infection from another variant, so [co-infection] has to happen at a time when you're susceptible to both variants, you’ve been exposed to both; and you haven't developed your immune response yet.”

Krause said there have been just a handful of reported co-infections with Covid-19.

One of the first documented cases was believed to be in Belgium in March last year. A 90-year-old woman was found to simultaneously be infected with both the Alpha and Beta strains of Covid-19.

STUFF How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (English subtitles).

The elderly woman, who was unvaccinated, died from her illness. However, whole genome sequencing confirmed she was infected by the two variants.

Research on the case was presented to a European congress on microbiology and infectious diseases. Molecular biologist and lead author Dr Anne Vankeerberghen said that both variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, and it was likely the woman was co-infected by two different people.

Co-infection of different Covid-19 lineages was also seen in Brazil in late 2020. In a study published last year in medical journal Virus Research, researchers said they had identified two cases where people were simultaneously infected with two different lineages of the virus. Both these cases involved women in their 30s who had mild symptoms and recovered.

Luckily co-infections of Covid-19 variants are rare. However, dual infections generally among other respiratory viruses are actually very common.

Jo Kirman​, an Associate Professor at the University of Otago, has been involved in work looking at respiratory viruses, including RSV, in infants and children in New Zealand.

In research from a few years ago, she said there were a large number of children who had either dual or triple infections with respiratory viruses.

“It's incredibly common that people have layered infections or dual infections,” she said, adding that in winter time especially, people can become tired and rundown, have lower vitamin D levels, and be exposed to a number of winter bugs circulating.

Pneumonia is also an example where bacteria and viruses co-exist, Krause added.

As we’ve learned with Covid-19, mutations can occur over time. Another thing that can lead to the virus altering is a recombination event.

Recombination has been found to be very important in coronavirus. According to Krause, it is a process that allows closely related organisms or, in the case of coronavirus, viral strains to exchange genetic information with each other.

For a recombination event to happen though, there would have to be a co-infection and the DNA would have to be in the same place at the same time – which again, is quite rare. But even then, recombination might not occur.

Recombination often plays a big role in the formation of new variants.

Chinatopix/AP Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday, after a cluster of a dozen of children and adults tested positive for Covid-19, including a few with the Omicron variant.

While co-infections and recombinations are rare, the risk of these occurring can be related to how much transmission is occurring. To get a co-infection, you’d need both strains circulating. So if Delta and Omicron are both circulating in high amounts, then there’s a higher related risk. Krause said that generally speaking though, when one strain takes off, other strains tend to fall away.

In Australia, Omicron is the dominant variant spreading, infecting about 90 per cent of cases in New South Wales, and 95 per cent of the cases in Queensland, however, a virologist is reminding people that Delta is still “out there”, ABC News reported. In NSW, 33 per cent of the patients in ICU had the Delta variant, it reported on Wednesday.

New Zealand doesn’t have any Omicron cases in the community, but has seen an increase in border-related cases with the variant in MIQ. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said there had been 196 Omicron cases detected at the border since December 1, and 11 cases of the Delta variant.

There were a further 217 border-related Covid-19 cases that were still undergoing whole genome sequencing, but the ministry expects the vast majority to be Omicron, reflecting the growing number of cases globally.

Krause added that it’s in everyone's best interest to have high global vaccination rates, because even if Covid-19 levels are low in some areas, recombination events could possibly occur in unvaccinated areas and then those strains could spread globally.