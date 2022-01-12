Covid-19: New locations of interest after three community cases identified in Canterbury

There are a total of five community cases in the Canterbury and South Canterbury district health board areas. (File photo)

Three new locations of interest have been identified in Christchurch following the announcement of three new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury on Wednesday.

There are now 11 active locations of interest in Christchurch.

Anyone who visited Sydenham pharmacy on Colombo St on Monday between 8.50am and 9.55am were asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

The same advice went for those who visited The Colombo on Colombo St, Sydenham, between 9am and 10am, and New World on Durham St between 4.30pm and 5.45pm on Monday.

The announcement of the three community cases by the Ministry of Health brought the current total number of cases to five.

Four of the community cases were in the Canterbury district health board area, while one was in South Canterbury.

Two of those cases – one in Canterbury and one in South Canterbury – were announced on Tuesday but were notified after the daily cut-off time and were formally included in Wednesday’s total number.

Two of the three new cases announced on Wednesday were close contacts of previously reported cases, while one remained under investigation. All three would formally be added to Thursday’s case numbers.

Across the country, 28 new community cases were identified, and 65 were detected at the border.

Two more people have died from Covid-19 and 31 people are in hospital with the virus.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Christchurch Casino was included in the list of eight new locations of interest on Tuesday, which was visited for three hours last week. (File photo)

Multiple new locations of interest – including a casino, a department store and an icecream​ shop – were identified in Christchurch after the two new community cases were announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health listed eight new locations of interest in Christchurch on Tuesday, and six were updated on Wednesday with extended time periods for which there was a risk of exposure to the virus.

They were:

TANK Juice Bar in Cashel Square on Hereford St visited between 3.20pm and 4.30pm (extended from between 3.51pm and 4pm).

Ballantynes department store on Cashel St between 3.40pm and 5pm (extended from between 4.11pm and 4.31pm).

Kathmandu on Colombo St in central Christchurch between 3.10pm and 4.20pm (extended from between 3.40pm and 3.50pm).

Riverside Market on Oxford Tce between 4pm and 5pm (extended from between 4.29pm and 5pm).

Rollickin Gelato Cafe on Cashel St between 4.30pm and 4.35pm (extended from between 5pm and 5.05pm).

Kmart on Riccarton Rd on January 6 between 7.15 and 9pm (extended from between 7.45pm and 8.30pm).

All locations except for Kmart were visited on January 5.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Riverside Market, was amongst multiple venues in central Christchurch, listed as a new location of interest.

Other locations listed on Tuesday were Christchurch Casino on Victoria St, visited between 9.30pm on January 5 and 12.30am the following day, and the Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe in Cracroft between 3.40 pm and 6.30 pm on January 6.

Anyone who visited the locations during the listed times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who developed symptoms to stay home until a negative test result was returned.

The South Canterbury case reported on Tuesday was under investigation but shared a location of interest with a previously reported case, while the Canterbury case also remained under investigation for any link to previously reported cases, the ministry said on Tuesday.