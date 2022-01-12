MidCentral Health campaign to control Covid-19 intensifies

Children aged 5 to 12 years will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from next week.

Covid-19 vaccination and testing is ramping up across the MidCentral Health district, with jabs for children set to commence, and several locations of interest springing up.

Children aged 5 to 12 years become eligible for shots from January 17.

Senior responsible officer for the board’s Covid-19 response Deborah Davies said they would increase capacity by setting up a second vaccination clinic close to the main Fitzherbert Ave site, mainly for adults, and would be confirming the location before the children’s vaccination programme started.

She said the paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine were only one third of the adult dose.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Māori warden Oralia Henry directs the right people to the right places at Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Ave vaccination clinic.

Children would be able to get their vaccinations from the central sites, Horowhenua Events Centre, and various general practices, iwi and Māori providers, and pharmacies.

Children need the consent of their parent or caregiver to be vaccinated.

“We encourage whānau to discuss vaccination with their tamariki so that everyone understands the decision they are making.”

Whānau could attend walk-in clinics, or book on BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the Covid Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

Planning was under way for pop-up clinics across the district for all age groups.

“We are partnering with general practice, iwi and Māori providers and pharmacy to ensure whānau have a wide range of options for vaccinating 5-11 year olds.”

Meanwhile, Subway in Feilding has been identified as a high risk location, with low risk visits made to supermarkets Countdown Feilding, New World Feilding, and Melodys New World in Palmerston North.

All visits happened on the afternoon of January 4.

The advice to people who visited Subway between 1.55pm and 2.15pm that day was to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

People could call the Covid Healthline for advice, and any further isolation and testing requirements would be explained by Public Health staff.

Health managers were anticipating there were only a few close contacts from the Subway exposure who would need to be tested.

The advice to those at the supermarkets was to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and to get a test and stay at home if symptoms developed and until getting a negative test result.

While the district has no active cases of Covid-19, the exposure events showed it was not immune to visitors carrying the infection.

Davies said Covid-19 was in the community around the country.

“We are likely to see cases in our rohe in the future. With people moving around over the summer, it's important that we all monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and get tested if symptoms do appear. "

Vaccinations are already busy providing booster shots for those who had received their second vaccination at least four months ago.

In the week up until January 10, some 6036 booster shots had been delivered throughout the district, out of 6963 total shots for the week.

Since vaccination began, MidCentral vaccinators had administered 303,434 doses, including 19,508 boosters.

For the whole district, 93 per cent of those eligible had received at least two doses and were counted as fully vaccinated, and 95 per cent had received their first.

A full list of testing locations can be found on the Healthpoint website: https://bit.ly/MDHBTest

Latest locations of interest are available on the Ministry of Health website: https://bit.ly/LOIMDHB