Covid-19: SDHB considers population risk management for Omicron

A Southern District Health Board official says there are concerns it may not be able to keep up with testing and contact tracing if Omicron was widespread in Southland and Otago.

All Southland and Otago residents may be asked to self-isolate when they get flu-like symptoms if the public health system struggles to keep up with Omicron.

The Southern District Health Board is expanding the plans it's developed for a widespread Delta outbreak, should the Omicron variant of Covid-19 make its way south.

Quality and Clinical Governance acting director Dr Hywel Lloyd said there was a risk that too many cases would overload testing and contact tracing teams.

There could be a tipping point at which the DHB would consider moving to a self-management approach, which would mean anyone with symptoms should presume they are positive and self-isolate, freeing public health teams up to focus on the most vulnerable in the community, he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Stay-home orders, school closures possible if Omicron spreads

* Covid-19: Three more Omicron results in MIQ, not connected to first case

* Covid-19: Displaced travellers a worry for Southern DHB

* Covid-19: Southerners 'need to be prepared'



The DHB would take advice on this from the Ministry of Health, Lloyd said.

Current Ministry of Health advice is that anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, those who live with them, and their close contacts should self-isolate.

Pointing to New South Wales, in Australia, where he said people were queueing for up to six hours for Covid-19 tests, and then waiting three days for results, Lloyd said in a large Omicron outbreak it could be safer to simply ask all people to isolate if they felt unwell.

“It’s a risk management approach for the whole population.”

Health experts have said rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be a critical tool for managing Omicron in New Zealand, but the Government has not yet indicated how they will be used.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

In 2021, the Ministry of Health advised all DHBs to plan for a worst-case Delta scenario, based on national modelling that predicted Southern DHB could have managed up to 900 community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago and 40 hospitalisations a week.

A moderate-case scenario, taking the traffic-light system into account, was forecast to be around 450 cases a week, which would have been manageable for the DHB, Lloyd said.

But the more infectious Omicron strain could potentially result in more cases, which would inevitably lead to more hospitalisations, with a knock-on effect on normal hospital services – making it near impossible to deliver usual levels of care, he said.

“We are more concerned about Omicron [than Delta]. It has shifted the game significantly.”

There has not been a case of Delta in Southland and Otago and nationally, Covid-19 numbers “seem to be tailing off,” with 28 community cases announced on Wednesday.

Lloyd put this down to an effective public health response, high vaccination rates, consistant safety messaging, the traffic-light system, and contact tracing, facilitated by the mobile app.

“That whole package has put us in good stead for managing Delta. The next question is whether it will work for Omicron?”

With the new strain officially identified in late-November, Lloyd said there were still many unknowns around the variant.

He was hopeful the virus could be suppressed, but not certain and urged Southlanders to develop individual, family and household plans, should they need to isolate.

People should have plans to be able to isolate for periods of 10, 14 or 21 days because if someone in the house tested positive, the isolation clock would need to reset, Lloyd said.

He also encouraged people to go for their booster shots which evidence showed offered more protection against the Omicron strain, he said.

As of Wednesday morning, 92.3 per cent of eligible residents in the Invercargill City Council area were fully vaccinated.

That number was 90.1 per cent for Gore and 89.7 per cent for the Southland District Council area.