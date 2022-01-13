Covid-19: Four positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa, 2 in Lower Hutt

Featherston, South Wairarapa, where four new cases are understood to be self-isolating in the same house.

Four new positive Covid-19 community cases are self-isolating in the South Wairarapa town of Featherston.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that four of the 28 new community cases across the country were in Wairarapa and two were in Lower Hutt.

“There are four cases to report in South Wairarapa today. All four cases are isolating in the same house. These four cases have links to two new cases in Lower Hutt.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the two cases in Lower Hutt had been in Rotorua recently and further investigations and genome sequencing was underway to confirm the source of infection.

READ MORE:

* ‘Bumpy start’: NZ vaccine booster roll-out meets issues with online bookings, long queues, distribution

* Covid-19: Race to roll out vaccine boosters before Omicron spreads in NZ

* One more Covid-19 case in Wairarapa, taking total to two



National and local sources told Stuff the Wairarapa cases were in the southern gateway town of Featherston.

While many Wairarapa residents were taking the re-emergence of Covid-19 in their community in their stride, some of the more vulnerable were sent into a heightened state of anxiety.

Karen Coltman/Stuff Featherston resident Robyn Mills who has limited lung function, is anxious about the return of Covid-19 in Wairarapa.

Featherston woman Robyn Mills says she won’t even go to the pharmacy to get a prescription, she is so concerned.

With only a third of normal lung function, Mills has arranged to get her booster shot at the earliest possible appointment, which is Thursday next week.

“I’m totally fearful of getting Covid because of what my doctor said to me.

“The fact that Delta’s here is frightening because at this point in time, my immunity is at its lowest because I’m due my booster.

“Maybe I have to stay inside and not see anybody.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen says the region is well-prepared for positive cases.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said his council was “always expecting that it would happen at some stage” and thought the district was well-prepared for positive cases.

“Given that we have had a bit of time to get ready for this, we are prepared as we can be. Our vaccination rates are very high and we are marching ahead with our booster shots as well.”

Beijen said people in the area needed to play their part and take good health precautions.

“So we don’t overload the health system if it spreads further. Get tested if you’re feeling ill- that is the crucial one or we will be fighting a losing battle.”

The Featherston Medical Centre was closed to face-to-face appointments, but patients could call for phone consultations after 2pm on Thursday and to arrange to have a Covid-19 test.

New locations of interest were published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon.

The Kaitoke Regional Park toilets between Upper Hutt and Featherston were highlighted as a location of interest for two entire days on Saturday and Sunday.

Both the Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt Work and Income offices were also listed: the Upper Hutt office from 9.53am-10.05am on Tuesday and the Lower Hutt office from 10.37am-10.50am the same morning

Four locations of interest in Wairarapa were announced earlier in the week.

The Trocadero Coffee Bar in Masterton was deemed high risk for people there between 11.17am and 12.39pm on Sunday, January 9. Owls Attic in Carterton was also a location of interest from 12.43pm-12.53pm the same day.

Google Maps/Supplied Anyone who’d been to Trocadero Coffee Bar in Masterton on January 9 between 11.17am and 12.30pm is considered a "close contact".

People visiting New World Carterton from 2.15pm-2.30pm and Carrington Park Toilets from 2.30pm-2.35pm nearby were also asked to follow health protocols as those places were locations of interest on Saturday, January 8.

Ninety-three per cent of Wairarapa’s eligible population has had two vaccinations, and 95 per cent of the population has had at least one dose, according to Ministry of Health data.

The Ministry was unable to provide data on how many people had had booster doses in Wairarapa, but a spokesperson said it intended to begin reporting these from next week.

The sole vaccine clinic in the South Wairarapa town of Featherston at the Community Centre has been shut since Christmas Eve.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Anzac Hall is Featherston's will host walk-in clinics until the end of the month.

A walk-in vaccination clinic was due to open in Featherston at Anzac Hall on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the end of the month, according to the South Wairarapa District Council. Opening hours would be from 10am-3.30pm and booster shots were available for over 18s.

A Wairarapa District Health Board spokesperson said they were prepared for an upsurge in testing and vaccination requirements.

“We have found in previous situation with active Covid 19 cases that there I an upsurge in both testing and vaccination requests and that we have been able to meet the demand.”

The last positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa were in November last year.

Find a testing location here.