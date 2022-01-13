Covid-19: Suspected multiple positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa

Stuff understands there are multiple new positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa.

Several national and local sources understood the positive cases were confined to one household in the South Wairarapa town of Featherston.

The Ministry of Health would not confirm the information, saying all new cases would be announced at 1pm.

The Featherston Medical Centre was closed on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* ‘Bumpy start’: NZ vaccine booster roll-out meets issues with online bookings, long queues, distribution

* Covid-19: Race to roll out vaccine boosters before Omicron spreads in NZ

* One more Covid-19 case in Wairarapa, taking total to two



There are four locations of interest in the Wairarapa.

The Trocadero Coffee Bar in Masterton was deemed high risk for people there between 11.17am-12.39pm on Sunday, January 9. Owls Attic in Carterton was also a location of interest from 12.43-12.53pm the same day.

Google Maps/Supplied Anyone who’d been to Trocadero Coffee Bar in Masterton on January 9 between 11.17am and 12.30pm is considered a "close contact".

People visiting New World Carterton from 2.15-2.30pm and Carrington Park Toilets from 2.30-2.35pm nearby were also asked to follow health protocols as those places were locations of interest on Saturday, January 8.

Ninety-three per cent of Wairarapa’s eligible population has had two vaccinations, and 95 per cent of the population has had at least one dose, according to Ministry of Health data.

The Ministry was unable to provide data on how many people had had booster doses in Wairarapa, but a spokesperson said it intended to begin reporting these from next week.

The sole vaccine clinic in the South Wairarapa town of Featherston at the Community Centre has been shut since Christmas Eve.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Anzac Hall is Featherston's will host walk-in clinics until the end of the month.

A walk-in vaccination clinic was due to open in Featherston at Anzac Hall on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the end of the month, according to the South Wairarapa District Council. Opening hours would be from 10am-3.30pm and booster shots were available for over 18s.

On Monday, Wairarapa District Health Board announced two further vaccination clinic locations, one in Masterton and Carterton.

The last positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa were in November last year.

Wairarapa was the home to the first confirmed positive case of community transmission in Carterton shortly after the pandemic hit New Zealand shores back in 2020.

New Covid-19 locations of interest are updated every day on Stuff.

Find a testing location here.