Anti-vax doctors a noisy few, GP group says, after Canterbury doctor fined by ministry

Of about 5500 general practitioners in the country, the Royal New Zealand College of GPs believes fewer than 30 are anti the Covid-19 vaccine.

But the organisation’s medical director says that very small group has the potential to do big harm.

Anti-vaccine former doctor Jonie Girouard was fined $300 by the Ministry of Health on Thursday for seeing patients face-to-face while unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The North Canterbury GP and weight-loss clinic owner was also caught on camera giving out medical certificates at her Kaiapoi clinic as exemptions for the Pfizer vaccine in early December.

On Monday, the Medical Council of New Zealand confirmed she could no longer practise medicine in New Zealand after she requested her registration as a GP be removed from the council’s registry.

Royal NZ College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said as far as doctors went, very few held anti-vaccination views.

“There are around 5500 GPs across New Zealand, and the vast majority are pro-vaccination.

“Doctors have a leadership role in the community, in terms of providing care ... they have to work from a strong scientific base.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty, of the Royal NZ College of GPs, says New Zealand doesn’t have enough rapid antigen tests if Omicron cases were detected in the country today. The Ministry of Health says it’s working to get more.

Hearing some were choosing to work based on “pseudoscience” was “very disappointing”, he said.

“It is a very, very small number, but [they are] disproportionate in terms of their impact.”

Medical Council chair Curtis Walker said there was no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, “nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners”.

Practitioners who were removed from the statutory body’s register could no longer practice medicine in New Zealand, even if they asked to be removed themselves – as Girouard had.

Walker said if they wished to re-register, the council had to be satisfied they were fit to practise.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

“Council retains the ability to take action on any information it receives about any practitioner’s conduct while they were registered.”

The Ministry of Health said it issued Girouard with the $300 infringement for breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order 2021, an offence under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.

“Specifically, it was for an unvaccinated [health practitioner] providing health services in-person,” a spokesperson said.

The ministry had previously declined an exemption for Girouard to still practise while unvaccinated.

Stuff The Girouard Centre in Kaiapoi’s Silverstream subdivision.

“It is critical for staff working in the health and disability sector to be vaccinated because they are caring for people who are at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

Girouard narrowly dodged a much bigger fine.

The offending happened on December 2, and at the time the infringement fee was set at $300.

Infringement fees for such offences were increased from $300 to $4000 soon after.

Girouard was filmed by Newshub last month offering an alternative option for people who were against receiving the vaccine.

ALDEN WILLIAMS & PETER MEECHAM The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square in November 2021.

A ministry spokesperson said based on available evidence, no further offence appeared to have been committed under any orders it was responsible for enforcing.

“The ministry would also like to remind New Zealanders that there is no legal provision for a GP or other health practitioner to grant an exemption from vaccination ... only the director-general of health or minister have this power.”

Police also confirmed they were not currently investigating the matter.

New Zealand Medical Association chairman Dr Alistair Humphrey said he did not think a $300 fine was a deterrent, and welcomed the increase.

“For those who saw the video there were probably half a dozen people in that waiting room all paying $50 a pop for a consultation, which appeared to all be for issuing an exemption.

“So those people have paid for the fine.”

Supplied NZ Medical Association chair Dr Alistair Humphrey.

Humphrey made the complaint to police about Girouard's activities, on the grounds of fraud.

Girouard’s diet chocolate business, Jonie G’s Guilt Free Chocolate, is also being probed by the Ministry for Primary Industries over its use of a sugar substitute not yet approved in New Zealand.

The products are sweetened with allulose, a naturally-derived sweetener extracted from plants like corn or wheat, and is extremely low in calories.

MPI has confirmed Girouard’s use of allulose may not be legal.

Food Safety deputy director-general Vince Arbuckle said any food business operating under the Food Act must ensure the food they manufacture is safe and suitable.

Stuff The Girouard weight-loss clinic doubles as a chocolate factory.

“This includes being compliant under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

“As allulose is not currently permitted for sale, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with the Waimakariri District Council [the local registration authority] to look into this food business to ensure compliance.”

Allulose is not technically banned, and the substance is permitted as a sugar substitute in some other countries.

A Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) spokeswoman said allulose was considered a “novel food”, meaning more assessment was needed before it could be used in food in Australia or New Zealand.

Additional reporting by Cate Broughton.