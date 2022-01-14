Experts fear 1 million rapid antigen tests a week for worst-case Omicron outbreak not enough

The Ministry of Health has enough rapid antigen tests for 1 million a week in the event of an Omicron outbreak, but New Zealand would need five times that to manage without lockdowns, a leading epidemiologist says.

Just 10 cases of Omicron would grow to 1000 new cases a day in a period of six to 12 days, according to the latest Ministry of Health modelling.

The projections – a worst-case scenario – are being used by the ministry for planning and preparation ahead of the highly transmissible Covid-19 strain’s arrival in New Zealand.

The Government has 3.5 million tests available for distribution, with another 2 million in the country and en route to the ministry’s logistics provider, and a further 20 million on order, arriving in batches over the next six months.

A rapid escalation of cases would likely result in a move to rapid antigen testing as the primary testing for Covid-19, with the country’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and contact tracing services overwhelmed, experts believe.

Melbourne University epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely said New Zealand would need to have at least 50 million rapid antigen tests “on the shelves in supermarkets, pharmacies and stockpiled in warehouses” in time for an Omicron outbreak if it wanted to avoid the breakdown of core services as a result of infections, and possible infections.

“I don’t think New Zealand has understood just how many of these things it will need,” Blakely said.

The Omicron outbreak has caused near collapse of some industries, including transport, fuel and grocery sectors in Australia as workers were either infected with Omicron, or were a close contact of an infected person and needed to isolate until testing negative.

The Government’s supplies of rapid antigen tests don’t include additional stock privately sourced by essential businesses including aged care providers.

Based on its modelling, the ministry’s supplies of rapid antigen tests would allow the use of 1 million tests per week.

"In the worst case of a large outbreak, these orders would enable us to sustain usage of 1 million per week while additional supply was sourced,” a ministry spokesman said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Ministry of Health has 5.5 million rapid antigen tests, with a further 2 million “en route”. (file photo)

But Blakely said the 1 million tests would need to be reserved for essential workers who were symptomatic, or close contacts, to enable society to continue functioning and avoid overwhelming health services.

With current stocks of the tests, using 1 million per week was a reasonable way to ration them, Blakely said.

“But it will be a big struggle with only 1 million rapid antigen tests per week to ensure essential workers can get back to work and society to work smoothly.”

Blakely said rationing of tests to 1 million a week would need to be paired with lockdowns for “the vast majority of the population”.

The tests currently have limited availability in New Zealand. They are used by some Government departments, businesses, health and aged care providers as a screening tool and for unvaccinated domestic air travellers.

The ministry’s website says the tests will be available for purchase by the public in the first quarter of 2022.

One of several companies trying to get approval from the ministry to supply the tests had not had a response to an application since mid-December.

TBI Diagnostics NZ director Vasco Kovacevic said it had 20,000 rapid antigen test kits sitting in an Auckland storage facility waiting for clearance from the ministry and another 3.5 million ready to be dispatched from China that could arrive in New Zealand within a matter of days.

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said it was very likely many more rapid antigen tests would be needed than the amount ordered by the Ministry of Health – and sooner.

“They talk about six months, but Omicron can be on you in a few weeks, as their own numbers show. If you’ve gone from 10 to 1000 in just under two weeks it doesn’t stop there, so in the next few weeks you’re going to be in tens of thousands.”

A ministry spokesman told Stuff earlier this week the role of rapid antigen tests as part of the public health response “had not yet been determined”.

“Omicron outbreak planning is well under way at the ministry and communications regarding these plans will occur in the coming weeks.”

A Government-commissioned report on Covid-19 testing published on October 4 found the Government had been too slow in adopting rapid antigen testing as its testing strategy had been focussed on elimination of Covid-19, which required “tests with highest sensitivity”.

“...there is urgent need for greater investment planning, innovation and flexibility in testing methods and testing approaches.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop, National’s Covid-19 spokesman, said he fears it will be “complete chaos” if Omicron hits New Zealand and there aren’t enough tests.

National party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the Government should have started ordering the tests from mid-last year.

He didn’t know what work had been done by the ministry to accelerate planning for an increased use of rapid antigen tests in response to higher risk of an Omicron outbreak as Parliament was on an extended break until February 9.

“My great fear is that...Omicron will arrive here, and it will go haywire and everyone’s going to go ‘I’ve got to get a rapid test’ and we won’t have any in the pharmacies, we won’t have protocols sorted, and it will be complete chaos.”