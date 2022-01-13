Covid-19: Repeated booster doses of the original vaccine unlikely to be appropriate, WHO says

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Repeated booster doses of the current Covid-19 vaccine, within short-time frames, is not a sustainable strategy, two major international health agencies have warned.

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) technical advisory group said this week.

EU medicines regulator the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also said continual boosters shots within short intervals would not be a sustainable long-term strategy.

But in an associated statement, the EMA also said the latest evidence suggested people who had one booster dose were better protected against Omicron than those who had only received their primary course of two doses.

In New Zealand, people are eligible for a booster if they are aged 18 and over and received their primary course of two jabs at least four months ago.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff The line for vaccine booster shots at the Kilbirnie Vaccination Clinic in Wellington earlier this week.

In its statement, the WHO Technical Advisory Group of Covid-19 Vaccine Composition said vaccines were needed, and should be developed, that had high impact on prevention of Covid-19 infection and transmission, in addition to the prevention of severe disease and death.

Those vaccines should elicit immune responses that were broad, strong, and long-lasting in order to reduce the need for successive booster doses, the WHO group said.

It listed a range of factors behind its concerns about the sustainability of repeated booster doses. Those factors included the need for equity in access to vaccines across countries, and evolution of the virus.

More data was needed on vaccine effectiveness against Omicron, but indications from what was known so far were that effectiveness would be reduced against symptomatic disease, but protection against severe disease was more likely to be preserved, the WHO group said.

STUFF The time double-jabbed Kiwis need to wait has been reduced from six to four months.

EMA head of biological health threats and vaccine strategy Marco Cavaleri said at a press briefing that there was an emerging discussion about the possibility of giving people second booster doses – fourth jabs – with the vaccines now being used.

While a second booster could be considered as part of a contingency plan, “repeated vaccinations within short intervals will not represent a sustainable long-term strategy”, Cavaleri said.

“We cannot really continuously give booster dose every three or four months,” he said, while noting that was not necessarily the case for people who were immunocompromised.

“If we have a strategy in which we give boosters, let’s say every four months approximately, we will end up potentially having problems with immune response, and immune response may end up not being as good as we would like it to be.

“So we should be careful in not overloading the immune system with repeated immunisation.

Amir Levy/Getty Images A woman receives a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a nursing home after Israel approved it for people over 60 last week.

“And secondly, of course, there is the risk of fatigue in the population with continuous administration of boosters,” he said.

“Ideally, if we want to move towards a scenario of endemicity, then such boosters should be synchronised with the arrival of the cold season in each of the hemispheres, similarly to what we are doing with influenza vaccines.”

There was movement towards the virus becoming more endemic, but that point had not been reached, Cavaleri said.

“We are still in a pandemic. Nevertheless, with an increase of immunity in the population, and with Omicron there will be a lot of natural immunity taking place on top of vaccination, we will be fastly moving towards a scenario that will be closer to endemicity,” he said.

Also earlier this week, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said a vaccine targeting Omicron was likely to ready in March.