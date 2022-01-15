Covid-19: When it comes Taranaki could have more than 120 Omicron cases a day

Covid testing would ramp up in Taranaki with the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Taranaki health officials could be facing more than 120 cases a day if Omicron takes a foothold in the region.

That is one of three scenarios the Taranaki District Health Board are working through as they plan for the arrival of the Covid-19 variant which is surging in other parts of the world.

This week has seen case numbers peaking at more than 90,000 in New South Wales, leaving New Zealand playing a waiting game for when it arrives this side of the Tasman.

The Ministry of Health says that waiting game would not take long, forecasting Omicron to escape quarantine and overtake Delta to become the dominant variant in Auckland in two to four weeks.

While Omicron is shaping up as less dangerous to a person’s health than Delta, it has the real potential to seriously disrupt daily lives by forcing people away from work while putting huge demands on supply chains.

Overseas this has seen shortages in everything from TVs, to health supplies, to grocery items.

Acting Covid-19 response general manager Rosemary Clements said they were planning three scenarios in Taranaki.

The first would see up to 24 cases per day, the second between 25 and 120 cases a day and the last would see the region dealing with more than 120 cases a day.

“It is possible that initially there will be both Omicron and Delta strains spreading at the same time in the region,” Clements said.

“Currently there are unknowns about the Omicron variant, but the aim will be to flatten the curve. We can see from Australia and other countries experiences that while Omicron is more infectious than the Delta strain, it is less likely to cause serious disease.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Rosemary Clements is leading Taranaki’s Covid response.

Despite that, the sheer volume of predicted cases could have “a big impact” on health care services in Taranaki.

Taranaki DHB’s response would adopt a collaborative approach with Māori and primary health providers to scale up the number of testing centres while there was also an expectation that rapid allergen tests would be more readily available to enable people to self-manage.

It’s the rapid tests that would be crucial to keeping New Zealand open for business and avoiding a massive absence from work, according to Employers and Manufacturers chief executive Brett O’Riley.

“The spread of this new, more virulent strain is unfortunately inevitable and it’s impossible for businesses to put effective plans in place to continue to operate unless they can test staff quickly, easily and cost-effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, there would be continual encouragement for people in Taranaki to get their booster shot.

As of Friday, 91 per cent of the 102,000 people eligible in Taranaki have had two doses, 94 per cent have received their first dose and 11,608 booster shots have been administered.

There were no new cases of Covid in Taranaki on Friday.

Monday will also see a new roll-out of vaccines, this time for five to 11-year-olds. Booster shots will also be available to people who had their second vaccination at least four months ago.

Clements said their priority was to ensure there was equitable access to the vaccine. For that to happen the DHB would work closely with Māori health providers Ngaruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Tui Ora to schedule pop-up clinics where vaccination rates were lower than they would like.

“We will be taking a whānau ora approach at these clinics, which means anyone eligible for a vaccination is welcome, particularly family groups.

Pharmacies and GPs would also be offering paediatric vaccinations, the latter expected to be the choice of many parents of young children.

In the meantime, people are being urged by the Ministry of Health to make a list of important health information, including everyone’s names, ages, NHI numbers, medical conditions and regular medications. Include emergency contact information – GP, support agencies and next of kin.

It’s also been advised to stock up on essential supplies, have a well-stocked “wellness kit” with face coverings, gloves and hand sanitiser, tissues, rubbish bags and cleaning supplies and make sure there is medication on hand to help with Covid symptoms – paracetamol and ibuprofen throat lozenges, ice blocks, electrolytes, and vapour rubs.