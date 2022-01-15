Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for children set to start in Nelson

Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Nick Baker is expecting a surge of children getting vaccinated from next week.

Thousands of children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the Nelson region will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from Monday, with health authorities prepared for a sudden surge in demand.

Nationally about 476,000 children will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, which arrived in the Nelson region this week.

Nearly 13,000 children are enrolled in primary care in the Nelson-Marlborough regions and health authorities are expecting strong demand among parents for their children to be vaccinated. Of that figure, 8900 are enrolled in Nelson and Tasman, and 4000 in Marlborough.

The Pfizer vaccine used for under 12-year-olds is a lower dose and smaller volume than given to adults. Children will need two doses of the vaccine, given eight weeks apart for the best immunity.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF

From Monday, parents and caregivers can take their 5 to 11-year-olds to a walk-in vaccination clinic or use BookMyVaccine.nz to get immunised with a health provider or general practice clinic.

Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker​ thought the uptake of child vaccinations would be similar to adult vaccination numbers, with probably about five per cent of parents opposed to having their children vaccinated and 10 per cent reluctant at first but then getting the vaccination.

“I think a lot of parents will be very keen to get their children sorted before school (starts again) so we expect quite a surge,” Baker said.

He said that while initially in the pandemic children weren’t affected as much by Covid-19, new variants such as Delta and Omicron had changed that, with the virus more “sticky” for young people in their noses and throats.

Children were catching Covid-19, and some were becoming quite unwell, he said.

“Although most children will get through Covid without severe illness there will be some that desperately need this protection,” Baker said.

Among the 23 people who contracted Covid-19 in the Nelson community outbreak in late November and December, two were children aged under 10.

Vaccinating children was important, Baker said, because they had a greater chance of catching the virus and spreading it because of the way they socialised.

In each classroom there would be two children who were vulnerable to Covid-19 because of disability or chronic health problems, Baker said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF

As the campaign continued vaccinators would also be going out into the community to reach children, such as holding clinics at marae and potentially in schools, Baker said.

While side effects to the vaccine were possible, such as a sore arm, lethargy or swollen glands, it showed the vaccine was working and the immune system was “revving up” to fight off Covid-19, Baker said.

Baker said the vaccine roll-out for children was a significant effort for health authorities, coming on top of work such as the continued adult vaccination and booster programme, preparing for more cases of Covid in hospitals, and testing.

“There’s all this going on so the workforce is quite stretched. This is another element to this,” Baker said. It was important people respected the Covid-19 and health workforce, were kind to them, and cancelled appointments if they couldn’t attend so that time was not wasted.

Baker said the best way parents could prepare children for a Covid-19 vaccination was to be calm and honest about it, tell them they would receive “a little jab” and to not make children tense or worried about it. Offering some sort of reward for the child after vaccination was also good, he said.

“Kids pick up on the emotions of their parents.”

Parents providing devices for their children to watch during the vaccination was one helpful method of distraction.

Nelson Marlborough Public Health nurse Sheryl Hockey said vaccinators had been doing online training on things such as distraction to help administer the vaccine to children, but a lot of practice nurses were already very experienced with giving childhood vaccines.