Covid-19: Southlanders helping scientists understand the virus

Professor Chris Pemberton heads up the Translational Biodiscovery Laboratory at the Christchurch Heart Institute, a University of Otago Christchurch research group. He is calling on Kiwis to take part in a study to better understand the long-term impact of Covid-19.

A group of Southlanders connected to one fo the country's biggest Covid-19 clusters are amongst the first Kiwis to take part in a study that could shape future government strategies.

The study looks at Covid-19’s impact on heart health and antibodies.

Christchurch Heart Institute research professor Chris Pemberton said the study was started with Southlanders and samples from the New Zealand Blood Service – because it was logistically easy.

The Southland study was an interesting cluster to look at, because it was an early outbreak and an easily manageable size in terms of cases numbers, he said.

Pemberton is referring to the cluster associated with a wedding reception held in Bluff in March 2020 that would grow to become the biggest in the country at the time with 98 cases linked to the event.

Of the just more than 200 people in the first sample, researches found two or three people who may have unknowingly been exposed to Covid-19 but were asymptomatic, so they didn’t get tested, he said.

“We’re not conclusively sure, but the tests are consistent.”

Pemberton expected this number to grow as the sample size did, as antibody studies overseas have shown that actual Covid-19 case numbers could be anywhere from two to 10 times higher that the number officially diagnosed through PCR testing.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

The study wants to get a true handle on the number of people in New Zealand who’ve been exposed to Covid-19 by refining antibody tests, along with understanding how antibodies react over time, and for how long vaccines are effective.

Having a better understanding of how people carry Covid-19 antibodies would help the government with risk analysis while a better understanding of how long antibodies lasted and how they reacted, could inform future vaccination strategies, he said.

"What is clear already from people who had been vaccinated is that within four months, 75 per cent had less that 50 per cent of the antibodies they started with,” Pemberton said.

There was also the question of whether natural infection from Omicron or Delta after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would count as a booster for vaccination passports.

“A booster in short order after two vaccinations and natural infection would be a lot for your immune system within six to nine months.”

From a heart health perspective, viral infections were known to cause an increased risk of cardiac complications following an infection, Pemberton said.

Knowing the medium-and long-term consequences of Covid-19 on heart health would help the health system prepare for possibly high numbers of cardiac patients.

The University of Otago, which runs the Christchurch Heart Institute, received $968,973 for the study from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund in July 2020.

CANTATA, as the study is known, brought together experts from across science disciplines, and involved developing testing protocols for different classes of antibodies, rather than simply testing them all together, Pemberton said.

The study will follow volounteer particpants for three years and 1400 Kiwis throughout the country have already signed up to take part, using their local blood testing laborartory.

Pemberton hoped to grow that number to 3000 and invited anyone interested in volunteering to contact the Heart Institute.