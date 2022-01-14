Vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds set to begin across the south

Bookings are open for children aged 5-11 across the Southern District.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments for children aged 5-11 years old at some specific sites in the south, can be made from Monday.

All clinics in the Southern DHB require booked appointments for 5-11 year vaccinations unless otherwise noted by a provider.

People can book online at BookMyVaccine or call 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, seven days a week).

Bookings at some clinics were initially open to enrolled patients only, with appointment slots being added to BookMyVaccine over the coming weeks.

“Vaccinations for 5–11-year-olds mean we are now better placed to protect our tamariki, and keep them and their whānau safer,” Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme lead Karl Metzler said.

“Even though children generally have a reduced risk of getting very sick from Covid compared to older age groups, we know that it can still have serious consequences, particularly for children with compromised immune systems or significant respiratory conditions.”

“The roll-out for 5–11-year-olds in Southern will be phased, with capacity ramping up significantly over the coming weeks across both existing and additional locations. Please be kind and patient while we work hard to extend vaccination availability across the district.”

Planning was also underway in Southern for specialist clinics for children with complex needs.

An outreach service for children unable to access a clinic, was also available.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Also from Monday, people who are eligible for their four-month booster vaccination can book online at BookMyVaccine or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

“It is encouraging to see a strong uptake of booster vaccinations across the Southern district, however there are still a lot of people who are eligible who have not taken up the opportunity. A booster vaccination is our best defence against Omicron,” Metzler said.

First and second doses were still available at all vaccination sites.

To date Southern had delivered over 600,000 vaccinations, including over 50,000 booster doses.

A full list of clinics currently offering vaccinations for 5–11-year-olds can be found at www.southernhealth.nz/COVID19/vaccine/children.