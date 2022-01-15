International arrivals go without masks in transit corridor - while border cases grow

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022. (first published November 27)

A recent international arrival to New Zealand says a process to swap masks in a confined transit corridor left returnees mask-less for up to 30 seconds and is putting people at risk of a Covid-19 infection.

Jeffrey Buchanan​ returned to New Zealand from Bangkok, where he had been working for the United Nations, on December 29.

After being flown from Auckland to Christchurch 40 passengers disembarked the plane in groups of 10 to a transit corridor, where they were lined up and asked to remove their masks and place them in a bin.

As of January 15, there were 433 Covid-19 cases at the border, with experts saying the large numbers are increasing risk of transmission into the community.

Buchanan, who was wearing a cloth and standard surgical mask, says it was not possible to stand two metres apart in the confined space.

After disposing of the masks he was told to walk to a nearby hand sanitising station and sanitise his hands before walking a few steps to pick up and put on a new mask – a single standard surgical mask.

A new emergency allocation category for MIQ rooms has been announced by MBIE for New Zealanders stuck in Australia. (File photo).

“It seemed to me an absurd breach, especially with Omicron which is so transmissible.”

He calculated the returnees would have spent up to 30 seconds without a mask on.

“... in a narrow tunnel, breathing out, and they are coming from the most infected places on earth.”

When he was sanitising his hands he told a staff member he did not have a mask on, and she said ‘don’t worry there is no Covid in Christchurch’.

Buchanan and his husband proceeded to stay in the Novotel MIQ facility for 10 days and completed four Covid-19 tests – which returned a negative result.

But he is concerned the mask swapping process could raise the risk of Covid-19 transmission among international arrivals.

A spokesperson for Managed Isolation and Quarantine said it was recommended returnees replace their masks with a fresh one upon exiting planes.

Ariel Schalit/AP A New Zealand man who returned to the country from Thailand in late December said travellers were exposed to a possible Covid-19 infection when they had to take their masks off for up to 30 seconds.

“At Christchurch Airport the process is that returnees in groups of no more than 10 disembark the plane, while maintaining social distancing with masks on.

“They travel down the left-hand side of the transit corridor until they are at a mask changing station. This is to promote air flow in one direction towards an air extractor.”

Otago University professor of public health Nick Wilson​ said the process created an unnecessary risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“They should be given the new mask, so they can put it on straight away. There should be no reason for a delay, and they should be using N-95 masks.”

Supplied Professor Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington said a process to swap masks which left new arrivals without one for 30 seconds was very concerning.

Wilson said even 30 seconds was potentially “a number of breaths an infected person could breathe out......and if they have people around them, that’s a problem”.

Good airflow in the immediate area would reduce risk, but going without a mask for any amount of time was problematic, Wilson said.

“If we are wanting to prevent Omicron coming to New Zealand there should be no points of failure, and standing around for 30 seconds is a problem.”

Buchanan said he felt social distancing would not have provided adequate protection, even if that had been possible.

“It’s not like social distancing kills the virus, the virus is still there, it’s still in the air, it’s airborne, so at that rapidity, the pace of people going through that’s how it is transmitted.”