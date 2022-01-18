Covid-19: Fewer than 6000 AstraZeneca doses given in New Zealand

A total of 5440 doses of the AstraZeneca jab have been administered in New Zealand since the vaccine was made available in late November.

Just 5 per cent of New Zealand’s stock of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has made it into the arms of Kiwis, with the rest set to expire in just over 10 weeks.

A shipment of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived from Australia in November. Until January 16, a total 5440 doses have been given, the Ministry of Health said.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed the existing stock would expire on April 2, but was unable to say what would happen if it was deemed surplus to requirements.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris​ said it would make sense for New Zealand to funnel surplus stock into the Covax scheme, a global mechanism for equitable vaccine distribution.

“It would be terrible if we had doses of Covid vaccines we did not need and could not use,” she said.

No wastage of AstraZeneca vaccine stock had been reported, the Ministry said. Reported wastage for all Covid-19 vaccine stock is 0.43 per cent.

Olamikan Gbemiga/AP Nigeria destroyed more than 1 million expired doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines in December after authorities said they could not be used before their expiration date.

Last month, Nigeria destroyed more than 1 million expired doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine after receiving donated vaccines that did not have much shelf life left.

In December 2020, the Government made an Advance Purchase Agreement with AstraZeneca for 7.6 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine – enough for 3.8 million people.

It was then made available in late November, for people aged 18 and over who could not have the Pfizer vaccine or who wanted a different option.

Sydney Morning Herald Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine land in Papua New Guinea under the COVAX scheme. (File photo)

To date, 684,400 doses sourced through this agreement have been sent to Indonesia and 24,000 to Samoa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

A further 1.7 million doses have been donated to Pacific nations via the Covax scheme, but sourced outside the advance purchase agreement, meaning they don’t count towards New Zealand’s share of 7.6 million doses.

A total of 211,200 AstraZeneca doses had been sent to island nations so far, with the bulk going to Papua New Guinea.

MFAT spokeswoman Susan Pepperell confirmed no new stock was in the queue to send, but the rest was expected to become available in the first quarter of 2022. The Ministry of Health was unable to confirm whether any of New Zealand’s existing AstraZeneca stock would be part of this.

Low uptake no surprise – vaccinologist

The number of AstraZeneca doses given was higher than Petousis-Harris expected.

“I wouldn’t expect the uptake to be high because we vaccinated just about everybody with Pfizer, and since we made the Advance Purchase Agreement, a lot has changed.”

“There are very, very few people who are contraindicated or who might be at risk of an allergic reaction with the Pfizer vaccine ... so that number of doses given is greater than the number of people who would have had it for health reasons,” Petousis-Harris said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says Pfizer continues to perform better in vaccine efficacy.

In terms of preventing serious infection, MRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna had stood up as “superior performers”, she said and continued to perform better against Omicron when booster doses were factored in.

“All of the vaccines have been really good at keeping people out of hospital and ICU, but when it comes to preventing infection in the first place, none are perfect, but Pfizer performs better.”

She added there could be logistical challenges with clinics providing AstraZeneca, as vaccinators had to undergo additional training for every new vaccine.

Asked if the uptake was lower than the Ministry of Health expected, it provided a statement to say: “Pfizer remains the preferred Covid-19 vaccine for use in New Zealand, reflecting its excellent safety and effectiveness profile.”

There is a very rare but serious effect of blood clots (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS) linked to the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.