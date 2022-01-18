Covid-19: 100 more emergency doctors needed to deal with Omicron, union says

The Director-General of Health says some parts of the Covid-19 traffic light system could need to be strengthened or adjusted if there's an Omicron outbreak in the community.

An Omicron outbreak could rapidly overrun the country’s emergency departments unless staffing numbers are beefed up, a major union is warning.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association (NZRDA) represents resident medical officers (RMOs), which covers trainee interns, house surgeons, senior house officers and registrars working in district health boards.

“We estimate the country needs about 100 extra resident doctors employed in emergency departments to cope with increasing patient demand and provide sufficient numbers of relievers to cover gaps caused by sickness,” Dr Deborah Powell, NZRDA national secretary, said.

Leading ED specialist Dr John Bonning recently called for urgent action to address healthcare’s “staffing crisis” before Omicron hits, warning EDs and primary care were likely to bear the brunt of cases.

Overseas data so far on Omicron, including in New South Wales, has supported this theory, with many not critical enough to need intensive care.

Already, emergency department rosters were not adequately staffed to cover for doctors who fell sick, Powell said. She feared EDs would collapse if Omicron were to spread.

“Most of the country’s emergency department rosters do not have cover for sick leave, so even small numbers of doctors falling sick or needing to isolate could create an unsafe situation.

“When an emergency department doctor needs to take sick leave, short staffing means their colleagues cover their workload in addition to their own. When Omicron arrives and doctors start becoming unwell or needing to isolate in larger numbers, that is going to leave large gaps in the countries emergency department.”

In a recent survey of NZRDA members working in EDs, 84 per cent of respondents said their roster had no doctors available to fill sick leave absences.

Two thirds disagreed or strongly disagreed their ED was sufficiently staffed to cater to current patient demand, including demand from seasonal peaks.

Sixty-three per cent said on average more than 10 patients were waiting to be seen in ED when they arrived to begin a night shift.

More than half agreed working in ED always or usually included lengthy patient wait times or had patients waiting in ambulances.

“Lockdowns, vaccinations and border restrictions were supposed to buy us time to prepare the health system. Those preparations must include assigning additional doctors to the emergency department to replace doctors who fall sick.”

In December, Health Minister Andrew Little announced more than $600 million in infrastructure upgrades for 24 hospitals, including the likes of portacom units to allow for extra ED space or triage zones and bed conversions, with the expectation these will be complete by winter.

Little has also said the Ministry of Health would begin an international recruitment campaign for nurses this year.

Last July, there were 1450 nursing vacancies across the country, while swathes of nurses are due to retire in the next five years.