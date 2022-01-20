Covid-19: Give MIQ guests N95 masks to keep Omicron out, expert urges

Returnees in managed isolation must wear a disposable mask every time they leave their room. This is just one of the rules attached to MIQ stays. (First published April 2021)

Switching the masks used by managed isolation and quarantine guests from surgical masks to N95s is crucial to delaying an Omicron outbreak, an expert says.

Guests in managed isolation are given single-use disposable masks and forbidden from wearing their own masks – with the threat of a $4000 fine for breaking the rules.

But surgical masks only fit a third of people well, making them a “potential point of weakness” in infection prevention, Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard, a senior research fellow in public health from the University of Otago, said.



“We really need to be improving the level of filtration and fit in masks people are wearing because Omicron is so much more infectious than Delta and other previous variants,” she said.

N95 and P2 masks can block up to 95 per cent of particles, while testing by the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States showed a surgical mask only filtered 38.5 per cent of particles.

“If we want to do everything we can to keep Omicron out of the New Zealand community at large while we boost and vaccinate [children], we can’t have any holes,” Telfar Barnard said.



The Ministry of Health said it is reviewing the guidance on the types of masks issued to returnees, including whether this should include P2/N95s, this week.

Telfar Barnard said while it was good the policy is being reviewed, “[it] needs to be completed, and needs to say change the masks”.

Throughout the pandemic, advice on masks had “lagged behind the evidence”, Telfar Barnard said. “This is the point where we can't afford that kind of lag.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said given New Zealand’s low Covid numbers, “we don’t always immediately adopt strategies or technologies used in other countries”.



Guests in MIQ have been left worried they could be exposed to Covid after being told to swap their N95s for surgical masks.

Sam Drew was told to make the swap when he arrived at Christchurch Airport to be transferred to MIQ in December.

He said it was “concerning” being told to use something that offered a lower level of protection when Omicron cases were surging worldwide and someone on the flight may have been carrying the variant.

Despite packing a stock of N95s, he wasn’t allowed to wear them outside his room in MIQ. He said the policy made “no sense”.

Drew complained to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees MIQ, about the policy and was told the rules were in place because of counterfeit masks circulating overseas.

Giving out standard masks ensured they were genuine and met standards, the ministry said.

Telfar Barnard said while it was “entirely reasonable” to want to use quality-assured masks, those masks needed to be respirators.

Early in the pandemic, there was concern high quality masks needed to be retained for health workers, but with the shortage resolved she said it was no longer necessary to limit their use.

“I know there's a cost difference between surgical and N95s, but the cost of the early release of Omicron will be so much greater than the extra dollars required to provide the N95s,” Telfar Barnard said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed there was no supply issue with N95s, but said they were in “high demand globally, and we want to ensure that we use these appropriately”.

“Decisions are made first and foremost with an Infection Prevention and Control lens, and the advice is that N95s for returnees are not required.

“If any changes to mask type and use is required, guidance will be updated accordingly.”