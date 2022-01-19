Christchurch restaurant Lotus-Heart still not following Covid guidelines after $20,000 fine

Lotus-Heart vegetarian restaurant on St Asaph St faces further fines if it continues to breach Covid-19 guidelines.

A Christchurch restaurant fined for flouting Covid-19 guidelines has re-opened and continues to break the rules.

A $20,000 fine was issued to the Lotus-Heart vegetarian restaurant in December for not displaying a QR code or vaccine pass signage and having no processes in place to check patrons’ vaccine passes.

There were no QR code posters, vaccine pass requirements or mask wearing when a diner attended the restaurant on Tuesday, the diner said.

Stuff first revealed the restaurant’s potential breaches in October. On Tuesday, a WorkSafe spokesperson said inspectors would be revisiting the restaurant and, if still non-compliant, further fines, prosecution and closure of the business for up to 24 hours were possible.

“Worksafe is continuing to look into Lotus Heart,” the spokesperson said.

Lotus-Heart owner Bhuvah Thurston has been unwilling to engage with WorkSafe or change her business’ practices, which the regulator previously said was the main reason for the restaurant being fined.

Because it is still operating as a dine-in restaurant, all staff must be vaccinated. WorkSafe may issue a separate fine if they are not compliant in this area, they said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Lotus-Heart owner Bhuvah Thurston has been unwilling to engage with Worksafe. (File photo).

Thurston has until mid-February to pay the $20,000 fine and change the restaurant’s Covid practices. Neither of these have happened yet. WorkSafe can issue reminders and extend the period at any time.

The restaurant re-opened on Saturday after taking a break from December 31, according to its Instagram page.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There were no QR code sign-in posters or vaccine pass signage at the front door when Stuff visited on Tuesday.

A customer of Lotus-Heart on Tuesday said she was not asked to wear a mask when entering and leaving the restaurant, could not see a QR code sign-in poster, and did not have to show proof of her vaccination upon entry.

A sign on the front door of the restaurant reads “everyone welcome.” There was no evidence of a QR code poster or vaccine pass signage when Stuff visited on Tuesday.

Two Stuff journalists were reminded they were trespassed from the restaurant by a staff member as they stood outside on public property.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A Lotus-Heart staff member came to the front door on Tuesday to remind The Press journalists, who were on public property, that they were trespassed.

Lotus-Heart claimed more than $154,000 from the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Concerns were first raised last year on social media about Lotus-Heart staff wearing exemption cards instead of masks in “some sort of concerted effort.”

The restaurant was born out of Thurston’s association with Sri Chinmoy – an Indian spiritual teacher – and staff are self-proclaimed “students” of his.

However, New Zealand’s Sri Chinmoy Centre director Jogyata Dallas said the organisation was “entirely opposed” to the restaurant staff’s actions.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff New Zealand Sri Chinmoy Centre director Jogyata Dallas says the organisation is entirely opposed to the restaurant’s actions and has tried to encourage the owner and staff to comply with vaccine mandates.

“The late Sri Chinmoy, who passed away in 2007, dedicated his entire life to fostering a more peaceful world and always advocated a respect for government policy, a path of dialogue rather than defiance and confrontation,” Dallas said.

“Our efforts to encourage the Lotus-Heart staff and manager to comply with Covid mandates have not been successful.

“Their current stance greatly misrepresents us and does a disservice to the memory and legacy of a great humanitarian and peace-server.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Bhuvah Thurston's restaurant, the Lotus-Heart in Christchurch, was born out of her association with Sri Chinmoy - an Indian spiritual teacher. (Video first published February, 2020)

Sri Chinmoy offered the name ‘The Lotus-Heart’ to the restaurant in April 1997.

When he visited New Zealand in late 2002, Sri Chinmoy wrote a song for Lotus-Heart and also visited it in person in January 2003 – a “very special occasion” for the members of the Christchurch Sri Chinmoy Centre, according to its website.

The $20,000 fine is the second Covid-19-related financial penalty – and the first to a restaurant – handed out by WorkSafe since the country moved to the traffic light system.

Auckland martial arts gym Oliver MMA was slapped with a $12,000 fine in December for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

If a business fails to pay infringement fees, it can be referred to the courts for further action.

Thurston could not be reached on Tuesday for comment.