Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 19

Four locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak were added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Tuesday. (File photo)

There are no new locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak so far on Wednesday.

However, four locations from across the country were added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Tuesday.

In the south, the Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park in Arthurs Point, which was listed as relating to a close contact, was added on three separate occasions.

Those who visited the park between 12am and 11.45pm on January 9, 12am and 11.45pm on January 10, and 12am and 9.45pm on January 11 are being asked to self-isolate, test immediately and test again on day five after being exposed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, January 18

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 18

* Two new Covid-19 cases announced in Hawke's Bay



supplied Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park in Arthurs Point is a new location of interest. (File photo)

Britz Campervan Hire Queenstown in Frankton between 4pm and 4.15pm on January 11 was also added as a location of interest.

In the North Island, Hoyts Cinema Te Awa in Hamilton was highlighted as an area of concern for January 16, between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Ruck 'n Maul Sports Bar and Grill Rotorua was also a location of interest for those there on January 10 between 1.08pm and 2.08pm.

Those who visited these locations during the listed times were being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and if symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test.

The below list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.