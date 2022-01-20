Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 20

There were 10 new locations added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Wednesday, all from the North Island. (File photo).

An Auckland cafe was visited by a person linked to a positive Omicron case this week, prompting health authorities to urge anyone inside at the same time to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said “one individual” was at Ara-Tai Cafe in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday. The person is linked to an Auckland Airport worker and a household contact of an MIQ worker who tested positive for Omicron.

Those who were seated inside the cafe between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday were considered to be “close” contacts of the case, and advised to self-isolate immediately, get tested immediately and test again on day five after being exposed.

Those seated outside between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday were believed to be “casual” contacts, meaning they should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed, and get tested if any symptoms arise.

“We are taking a prudent approach and encouraging all Aucklanders to check the locations of interest website regularly and follow the advice provided,” the ministry said.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19 please get a test immediately and if you were at any of these venues contact Healthline.”

The cafe was among several new locations in the North Island that were added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Wednesday, including Longroom Nightclub in Grey Lynn, which was listed as relating to a close contact.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Eight of the locations of interest listed on Wednesday are in Auckland. (File photo)

Anyone who visited the club on Ponsonby Rd on Saturday between 7pm and 9pm was asked to self-isolate, test immediately and test again on day five after being exposed.

Earlier, Our House on Tuanekai St, Rotorua was added to the list for Monday between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Those who visited during that time were asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

The same was being asked for those who visited Auckland’s AV Club on Customs St East between 6pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday, Family Bar and Club on Karangahape Rd between 9.30pm on Saturday and 12am on Sunday and Noel Leeming on Queen St between 9.30am and 6.45pm on Saturday.

Three other locations were added earlier on Wednesday:

Baywave TECT Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Bayfair between 3pm and 6pm on January 14.

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq Newmarket between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday.

Nandos Albany between 11.30am and 5pm on January 11, 10am and 4pm on January 12 and 12.30pm and 10.30pm on January 13.

Visitors to these locations were also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

The below list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.