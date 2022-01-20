Queenstown 'dodged bullets' after visit from Covid-positive travellers

Queenstown appears to have dodged a bullet after it remains Covid-free, despite visits from infected travellers.

Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park owner Steve Edwards said Ministry of Health representatives visited the camping ground after a Covid-positive traveller visited in a camper van between January 9 and 11.

A deep clean was undertaken, all staff returned negative Covid-19 tests and no other customers were affected, he said.

The camp was not required to close as the seven-day isolation period had passed between the visitor being in the camp and the positive test result.

The business had done everything correctly and got off lightly, he said.

“We dodged a bullet, and we’re up and going.”

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said the town had dodged several bullets.

Queenstown’s SkyCity Casino, Shotover Jet and Oaks Club Suites were all named as locations of interest for January 1 and 2, when a separate Covid-positive visitor was in town.

“We’ve got to the stage now that if there was a transmission, we would know about it,” he said.

“It looks like we’ve gotten away again, but I do worry that no matter what we do, sooner or later we will get Omicron here.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult says the region has a Covid-19 “insurance policy” in place with isolation accommodation and transport available for visitors who test positive in the area.

Before Christmas Boult expressed concerns at a lack of preparedness by the Southern District Health Board in the case of Covid-positive travellers arriving in the resort.

He is now satisfied the town has the necessary “insurance” in place with accommodation and transport plans confirmed.

Queenstown businesses were “reasonably busy” over the New Year period but were down up to 75 per cent on last year’s January numbers, and “miles” down on the summer before that, Boult said.

“At this time of the year, when you can drive down town and be pretty much sure of getting a car park, it’s not a good sign.”

Supplied/Stuff Shotover Jet has twice been named a location of interest this year.

Edwards said that the number of summer campers was well down on previous years in Queenstown and at other camping grounds he owned, in Franz Josef, Motueka and Nelson.

The biggest issue was finding suitable staff, he said.

“We need to open the borders to Aussies then language students and all those others who did so much of the work before.

“There’s no point in bringing in higher-end Americans if no there’s nobody to wash the dishes,” he said.