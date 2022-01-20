Covid-19: Hawkes Bay DHB confirms two more community cases

The Hawke’s Bay now has six active cases of Covid-19.

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Hawke’s Bay, the district health board has confirmed.

Hawke’s Bay now has a total of six Covid-19 cases in the region, including a further two cases to report today.

The Ministry of Health will officially notify these cases today, along with one case that missed the cut-off yesterday, Hawke’s Bay DHB said.

One case is linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster to five, while the other case is likely to have contracted Covid-19 out of the region.

READ MORE:

* Two new Covid-19 cases announced in Hawke's Bay

* New community Covid-19 case identified in Napier

* Covid-19: Hawke's Bay positive case picked up in routine testing at hospital ED



Medical officer of health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep up-to-date with the locations of interest reported on the Ministry’s website as more locations were being added as public health official continued their investigations.

“We are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

Eyre confirmed the Hastings cluster was linked to the Delta outbreak.

Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, be tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

“People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread.”

She also urged people who were eligible for their booster to get it.

Drive-in testing centres open today include:

Splash Planet Hastings, drive-in 10am-1pm

Totara Health, drive-in 10am-1pm

CHB Health Centre, drive-in, 9am to 4pm

Tests can be booked at Hastings Health Centre, The Doctors Napier and Takapau Health Centre and Queen Street Practice Wairoa.