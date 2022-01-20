Covid-19: West Coast marae welcomes children for fun vaccination day

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti speak about plans to roll out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11.

A bouncy castle, icecreams and a sausage sizzle will be on offer at a marae-based event to make getting a Covid-19 vaccine more fun for West Coast tamariki.

The event at Arahura Marae on Saturday is being organised by West Coast kaupapa Māori health provider Poutini Wāiora to provide a “fun and comfortable” experience for tamariki aged 5 to 11 who are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as two historic cases of Covid-19 were found on the West Coast this week.

Some 2708 West Coast children aged 5 to 11 are eligible for the vacicne.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Whānau turn out to protect their children as tamariki Māori line up for jab

* Covid-19: Gloriavale's area shows biggest jump in vaccination rates in the country

* West Coast's Covid-19 vaccination rate still lowest in South Island despite campaign



Nearly 40,000 of the 476,000 5 to 11-year-olds across New Zealand have received their first dose of the vaccine since the roll-out began on Monday.

The West Coast has the lowest vaccination rate in the South Island. More than 92 per cent of those aged 12 and over have had their first dose, but 163 doses are still needed to reach 90 per cent double-dosed.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported a historic case on the West Coast and on Thursday it announced another case, who returned a weak positive case, was also deemed historic after public health investigation and further testing.

The case was picked up after routine workplace testing. The ministry listed Hokitika New World as a location of interest as a precaution. The Westland District Council also closed its offices for a deep clean as a staff member was a casual contact of the person.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kaylee Guerra, 9, selects the plaster she wants to wear after the getting a Covid-19 vaccination.

They were the first cases that had been recorded in the region for 22 months, bringing its total number of recovered cases to six.

The West Coast District Health Board said the cases were a timely reminder to follow health advice like wearing masks indoors and scanning everywhere you go.

Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai said it was important the region prepared before more cases turned up in the community.

Poutini Wāiora would hold a vaccination day at Arahura Marae from 10am to 4pm on Saturday for anyone wanting a vaccination, including children and those ready for boosters.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai at the Arahura Marae with a ute used to bring vaccinations to rural areas on the West Coast.

“To make it a fun and comfortable experience for tamariki, free activities will be on offer, such as bouncy castles, icecreams, and a sausage sizzle,” she said.

The Pfizer vaccine for tamariki was a lower dose and would help to reduce the severity of Covid-19 if contracted and slow the community spread of the virus.

“While tamariki are less likely to become severely sick or be hospitalised due to Covid-19, the virus is still a major health risk for communities and some children may still get very sick.”

Just 83 per cent of Māori West Coasters aged 12 and over had received their second vaccine dose.

“After spending the holidays with my two 4-month-old moko, the importance of protecting our vulnerable tamariki is front of mind for me,” Tumahai said.

“I want my whānau to grow up in this Covid-19 world strong and healthy.”

Poutini Waiora kaimahi were happy to have a hui with anyone seeking more information about the vaccine.

Nurses would be on hand to answer any pātai (questions), she said.

“The vaccine is safe, and there is no pressure to get your tamariki vaccinated. We will provide more opportunities to get vaxxed in the coming months.”

Poutini Waiora would run a follow-up clinic at the marae in February and would soon have its four-wheel-drive mobile clinics visiting rural communities.

People could drop in at the marae, but bookings were encouraged and transport was available on request.

The West Coast health board would open up bookings for children from February 1 at Greymouth’s Te Nikau clinic from Tuesday to Saturday. Only 16 appointments were available to book in Westport on January 31. Bookings were available in Reefton on Thursdays and in Hokitika on Fridays.

Programme manager Helen Gillespie said the clinics were using bookings only because drop-in sessions had longer wait times, which could be challenging for those with younger children.

There were 360 booking slots available for 5 to 11-year-olds up to January 31 across the West Coast. As of Wednesday, 217 of those slots had been booked already, leaving 117 still available, she said.