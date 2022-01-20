Covid-19: Kaikōura cafe owner who showed fake QR code linking to anti-mandate page prosecuted by WorkSafe

Sharon Rayner owns Bean Me Up coffee in Kaikōura. It started out as a cart but now has its own shop. (File photo).

A Kaikōura cafe owner who displayed a fake QR code linked to anti-Covid-19 mandate messaging has been prosecuted by WorkSafe for not displaying a QR code.

Bean Me Up cafe had a QR code on its window that looked like an official Ministry of Health QR code poster. But when scanned, a page linked to anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom appeared.

Owner Sharon Rayner​ was prosecuted by WorkSafe late last year for failing to display a legitimate QR code and is due to appear at the Kaikōura District Court for a judge-alone trial on March 3.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said there had been a “high number of concerns raised about this business”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Sharon Rayner describes herself as a “radical freethinker”. (File photo).

The first complaint was made in February and inspectors had visited the cafe multiple times since then, the spokesperson said.

Inspectors would be revisiting the cafe to assess its compliance in the Covid-19 protection framework (traffic light system), which has replaced the alert level system, they said.

Displaying a QR code, displaying vaccine pass signage, the cafe’s systems to check vaccine passes, and its compliance with face coverings and vaccine status would be the requirements considered by inspectors in their next visit.

Some of those requirements weren’t applicable to a takeaway business, but WorkSafe understood Bean Me Up was operating a dine-in service as well, the spokesperson said.

“As this is currently before the court we can’t comment any further on this particular matter.”

Supplied Sharon Rayner ran for the Kaikoura mayoralty in 2019.

Rayner ran for mayor of Kaikōura in 2019. She finished fifth after receiving 86 votes. The eventual winner and current Kaikōura mayor, Craig Mackle, received 513 votes in a cliffhanger result eventually decided by special votes.

In her electoral profile, Rayner said she was a “radical freethinker” and her values were “honesty, being upfront, dedication, kindness, friendly, and I’m approachable”.

Rayner has made a number of social media posts on Bean Me Up accounts indicating she does not agree with the Government’s vaccine mandate.

“Bean Me Up will not discriminate because Government tells you it's all right to do so... Discrimination is racism,” one post read.

“The only double shot you'll be getting at Bean Me Up Kaikoura is C-O-F-F-E-E,” another post said.

Reyner served free coffees to emergency services workers for a week following the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

She was also a part of a group that peacefully occupied the Kaikōura coast in February 2020 in protest of roadworks.

Rayner could not be reached for comment on Thursday.