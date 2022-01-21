Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 21

Eighteen more locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Thursday. (File photo)

There are no new locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak so far on Friday.

However, 18 locations were added to the Ministry of Health’s official list on Thursday.

Of these, several Palmerston North locations were thought to be linked to an assumed Omicron case, while Auckland cafe Ara-Tai Cafe Half Moon Bay was confirmed as being linked to an Omicron case.

This prompted health authorities to urge anyone at the cafe between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday to self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Everything we know about the suspected Omicron case in Palmerston North

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - January 20

* Covid-19: Positive case in Palmerston North possibly Omicron



The locations added on Thursday:

Vault Bar on Hinemoa St in Rotorua between 5.40pm on January 13 and 12.45am on January 14.

Kasper’s Sports Bar on Tutanekai St, Rotorua, on Thursday between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Greenview Motel on Fenton St, Rotorua between 7am on January 15 and 10am on January 16.

South African shop eSANZ Milson between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Cafe 116 on Napier Rd between 10.10am and 11.30am on Wednesday (self-isolate and get tested immediately and test again on day five after being exposed).

Rotorua Citizens Club on Rangiuru St on Saturday between 9am and 4pm.

Jetts Hastings between 7.48am and 9am on January 14.

ANZA Motor Company on Taonui St in Palmerston North between 12pm and 12.15pm on Wednesday and 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday.

SAZIO Pasta Bar on Heretaunga St East, Hastings, between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday (relating to a close contact).

Steelmasters on Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North, between 3.10pm and 3.28pm on Monday and 11.59am and 12.04pm on Wednesday.

Manawatu Locksmith in Palmerston North between 11.07am and 11.12am on Wednesday.

Amare Safety on Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North, between 3pm and 3.10pm on Monday and 11.45am and 11.50am on Wednesday.

Bunnings Warehouse on Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North, between 4.54pm and 5.05pm on Monday and 10.30am and 10.48am on Tuesday.

Postie Palmerston North between 11.15am and 11.45am on Wednesday.

Repco Tremaine Ave in Palmerston North between 3.10pm and 3.28pm and 3.55pm and 4.35pm on Monday, between 10.20am and 10.30am on Tuesday, and between 1.55pm and 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Wellington’s Newlands Pharmacy between 9.50am and 10.10am on January 13.

Lake Rotorua lakefront between 6.15pm and 9.30pm on January 13, and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

Lake Tarawera between 3pm and 6pm on January 13, and between 2.30pm and 5pm on Saturday.

Anyone who visited these locations during these times is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed, get tested if any symptoms arise and stay at home until returning a negative test result.

The below list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.