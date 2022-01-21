ILT Stadium Southland looks at prospect of filling festival void

ILI Stadium Southland staff are looking at various ways to keep as many events operating at the venue as possible when a move the red light Covid-19 restrictions kick in. [File photo].

ILT Stadium Southland’s management is investigating the prospect of hosting a Southland food festival as a temporary replacement to the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival.

On Thursday the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival committee announced the cancellation of its May 21 event in the midst of Covid-19 concerns.

The same day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the entire country would move into red light Covid-19 restrictions within 24 to 48 hours of the Omicron variant being detected in the community.

The events industry is expected to be one of the hardest hit while operating in that red light setting.

The move would limit gatherings to 100 people, with vaccine passes.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt said they have moved quickly to look at ways they would be able to keep events operating at the stadium while operating in the red Covid-19 guidelines.

Included in the mix was looking at the prospect of using the significant space at the stadium to run a Southland food festival, given the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival now won’t go ahead this year.

“We don’t want to rain on the Bluff Oyster parade, but for this year, can we have a Southland food festival under the guidelines? I believe we can.”

While the red light setting would restrict numbers to 100, Skelt said they could break up two days into two-hour allotments where just 100 people would attend at that period of time.

“The very clear message from me to our team today is we will turn over every stone to ensure what events we can - should we be in red - we have.

“I’m loathed to be critical of those putting off events, but don’t think the events have to be the way they were last year or the year before. Recreate it at a different level, drop your cites down a bit, and make it a Southland event.”

John Hawkins/Stuff ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt believes event organisers need to look at new ways to operate events rather than cancelling them.

Skelt confirmed the Schick 3x3 national basketball tournament set for February 10, 11, 12 will go ahead even in the red light setting.

The event has been postponed twice, and Skelt had previously indicated they needed a large crowd for the event to stack up.

However, given it was also a television product with Sky TV covering it, it has been decided to box on even if there is a change to the red light Covid-19 settings.

Southland's ILT Dart Masters is also scheduled to be held at ILT Stadium Southland in February and singer Benne is set to perform on March 1.