Young kids at higher risk from Omicron outbreak due to poor ventilation at daycares

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic light setting from midnight on Sunday.

Parents should consider keeping babies and toddlers at home when the “inevitable” spread of Omicron happens, experts say.

Early childhood education centres remained open under the red setting of the Government’s traffic light system, but parents who could supervise their children at home were asked to do so.

Children under 5 were among the more vulnerable, as they were not yet eligible for a vaccine or required to wear a mask.

Ventilation in early childhood centres was often “very poor”, especially in confined sleep rooms and spaces for children under 2, early childhood health expert Dr Mike Bedford said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vigilance urged as community Omicron case confirmed in Auckland

* Covid-19: Early childhood sector split over whether reopening in Auckland is a good idea

* Pay early childhood teachers more or centres may close

* The dark underbelly of early childhood education



“The infants’ and toddlers’ age group often spend more time indoors, and those spaces can be very poorly ventilated,” Bedford, a senior tutor at Massey University, said.

“While it is correct that children are likely to experience much more mild illness than adults do, it changes with children under 1. They are the highest risk group among children, simply because they have a developing immune system.”

Bedford suggested parents keep young children at home as Omicron spread over the next few months.

The Ministry of Education would also need to support centres during this time, he said.

“If a parent keeps a child home because of the Omicron wave for that child's protection, the centre needs to be funded for that child.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mike Bedford, a senior lecturer at Massey University, says babies and toddlers should be kept home from ECE centres during an outbreak of Omicron.

“This is the same as we had during the lockdown. The ministry needs to fund centres on the same basis as lockdown,” he said.

Infectious disease expert Dr Julie Bennett, from the University of Otago, said ventilation needed to be the top priority for early childhood centres.

“We need to ... assess the efficiency of ventilation at the centres, so that we can keep the risk of contracting and spreading the virus as low as possible.

“We have a wide range of buildings that are used to provide early childcare, including converted homes, purchased buildings and modern kindergartens. The ventilation needs to be assessed individually.”

Natural, outdoor ventilation was best, but high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters could be another option, she said.

Ross Giblin Public health expert Dr Julie Bennett says every ECE centre needs to have its ventilation assessed.

Bedford said the Ministry of Education needed to “start taking responsibility for ventilation standards in centres.

“[It's] not good enough to just do a licence check, and leave them.”

Ventilation issues had been “largely ignored” by authorities, he said.

“Ministry of Education seems to treat the early childhood sector as businesses rather than an environment for children.

Both Bedford and Bennett said it was inevitable that Omicron would spread across New Zealand.

UNSPLASH Health experts more support needs to be given to early childcare centres, especially when it comes to ventilation and children under 2. (File photo)

“What we can do is slow the rate of it going through communities, and reduce the level of transmission,” Bedford said.

Early childhood teacher and campaigner Susan Bates said most centres did not have air filters, and many teachers did not know if their centre had one or not.

Teachers were pleading for financial support and more detailed guidance on upgrading their ventilation systems, she said.

“Every bulletin that comes from the Ministry [of Education] does not mention early childhood teachers at all. We are not invited into any discussions.”

Bates said an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant would worsen the teacher shortage at childcare centres nationwide.

“There has always been a teacher shortage, and teachers are still leaving. If Omicron comes, 25 per cent teachers are either isolated or sick, I don’t know where the replacement are going to come from.”

Sue Trace, the manager of an Auckland daycare, said it would be “extremely difficult” to find staff during an outbreak.

The centre had about 50 to 60 tamariki and 17 qualified teachers. On the first day after New Zealand moved to the red setting, Trace said attendance was mostly normal.