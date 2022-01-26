Covid-19: GP shows how to fit your N95 and surgical mask at home

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

Face masks are one of the key weapons in the fight against Omicron – and knowing how to fit your N95 or surgical mask is vital to maximising your protection.

The three most important things to consider are filtration, fit, and comfort, Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan says.

Filtration is about finding the mask which blocks the virus the best – ideally an N95/P2, and if not one of those, a surgical mask. It needs to be comfortable, otherwise you won't wear it.

When you’re thinking about fit, you want to make sure the mask has a tight seal against your face. Ramanathan explains how to get the best fit.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Some face masks 'effectively worthless', people urged to upgrade as Omicron looms

* Covid-19: Which face masks are available in NZ and which are the most effective?

* Approved respirators most effective against Omicron - but are they affordable?



Fitting an N95 mask

When used in a healthcare setting, N95s need to be fit-tested – but for day-to-day use by the public, it’s easy to check the fit at home.

Chris McKeen/Stuff It’s easy to do a fit check for your N95 mask at home by feeling around the seal for escaping air.

Hold the mask in the palm of your hand, with the straps on the outside of the mask. Put the mask to your face, foam over your nose and lift the top strap to the crown of your head.

Then take the bottom strap and put it over your head to sit on your neck, making sure the straps don’t criss-cross.

Use your hands to mould the nose piece to your face, then do a fit check by blowing in and out while feeling around the seal for any air escaping.

If you wear glasses, put them on top, making sure you don’t create any gaps. If the fit is right, they shouldn’t fog up.

To take off the mask, only touch the straps, removing first the bottom then the top. Put the mask straight into a paper bag, labelled with the days of the week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff N95/P2 masks can be reused, but you need to leave a few days between wears to give the virus time to deactivate.

You can then recycle the mask the following week. Covid has an expected survival time of about 72 hours, so by this point the virus would be inactivated.

N95 masks can be re-used until they are visibly dirty or the elastic goes, Ramanathan said.

Fitting a surgical mask

First the basics: make sure your hands are clean, have the blue side facing out and the wire over your nose. Fan out the pleats to cover your chin and put the loops over your ears.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Without modifications to a surgical mask, you’ll often find there are gaps at the top and sides – but they’re easy to fix.

Fit hack #1: knot and tuck

A study in the US showed this trick increased filtration from 39 per cent to 60 per cent. It’s particularly good for children or people with smaller faces.

Fold the mask in half and knot each loop close to the mask, then tuck in the edges.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Knotting the ear loops and tucking in the pleats means the mask sits closer to the face, with a good seal.

Place the mask on your face, pulling it under your chin and moulding it to your nose, and pull the loops over your ears.

Where you’ve made the folds, tuck them in and smooth them so there is a good seal and no gaps.

Fit hack #2: elastic band brace

Using three elastic bands as a brace over the outside of your surgical mask could boost the filtration level to 78 per cent.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An elastic band brace improves the seal of a mask, helping keep viral particles out.

To make yours, loop three large elastic bands together (skip to 3:23 of the video above for a close-up).

Once your surgical mask is on, put the middle band over your nose and chin, and the two outside bands over your ears. Adjust the knots so they’re sitting over the outside of the mask.

Chris McKeen/Stuff This simple and cheap elastic band trick could double the effectiveness of your surgical mask.

Fit hack #3: double masking

Choose a cloth mask that covers your chin and has a nose wire for this hack. Put your surgical mask on first, and the cloth one on top. The cloth mask will help block leaks at the top and sides of the surgical mask.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Put a good-quality cloth mask over the top of a surgical mask to block any leaks.

If you are exposed to Covid aerosols and catch the virus, having a well-fitting mask will help reduce the severity of your illness, Ramanathan said. That’s because the viral dose will be reduced as you will inhale fewer Covid particles.

Other tricks for making your surgical mask fit better including using a hair clip at the back of your head to hold the ear loops together and covering the mask with a nylon stocking.