Family of second Auckland wedding linked to Omicron outbreak 'feeling good'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic light setting from midnight on Sunday.

The family whose wedding reception was attended by an Omicron case say they are “feeling good” with no symptoms so far.

The event is the second wedding in Auckland to be linked to the country’s Omicron outbreak.

The celebration at Pukekohe Indian Hall – also known as Nehru Hall – was added to the Ministry of Health locations of interest on Monday.

An Omicron-positive person visited the hall between 6.45pm and 10.45pm on January 16.

“This exposure is linked to an Omicron case,” the ministry said.

Nehru Hall in Pukekohe was visited by an Omicron case on January 16.

The father of the groom, who did not want to be named, told Stuff they had “no idea” who was Omicron positive at the wedding reception.

He said they were informed by health officials on Monday around 3.30pm about the event being visited by an Omicron case.

“We, all family members, are feeling good and no symptoms so far,” he said.

A video of the event posted online shows guests enjoying food, with music playing.

Those who attended the wedding are asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again five days following exposure.

It comes after nine cases from Nelson/Marlborough, who tested positive for Omicron on Saturday, travelled to Auckland on January 13 to attend a wedding and other events on the weekend of January 15-16.

A confirmed Omicron case linked to the first wedding on January 15 was at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji temple between 11.45am and 12.45pm for a Sikh ceremony. The reception was held later at Totara Events Centre, in New Lynn.

In Monday's 1pm update, the Ministry of Health announced five new Omicron cases in Auckland were all linked to one event.

It has not responded to further requests for information about whether guests from the first wedding also attended the second.

Announcing the move to the red traffic light setting on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected the country-wide restrictions to remain in place for “weeks”.

On Wednesday, the Government will share details of a new three-stage plan to manage the spread of Omicron.