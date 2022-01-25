Kiwi '2-metre Peter' social distancing campaign to be immortalised at London's Science Museum
Two years ago Christchurch medical radiation technologist Peter Dooley loaned his 2-metre body to a Covid-19 social-distancing campaign.
Now the posters – featuring him lying down or spreading his arms to show what 2 metres looks like – will feature at the world-renowned Science Museum in London.
Science Museum curators are researching stories and identifying objects to collect for its group collection, which will provide a permanent record of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact for future generations.
Selina Hurley, the museum’s curator of medicine, asked the Canterbury District Health Board whether the museum could feature its “Thinking metres? Think in Peters!” campaign in the collection.
READ MORE:
* Visitor protocols at Hospice South Canterbury change at alert level 2
* Covid-19: Supermarkets 'dead as a dodo', but huge wait lines for testing centres
* Canterbury DHB reinstates no-visitor policy and other restrictions as NZ is plunged into lockdown
“The team delightedly said yes,” a health board spokeswoman said.
The museum is aiming to collect materials reflecting the medical, public health, industrial and scientific responses to the Covid-19 pandemic from around the world.
“Peter has long been affectionately known as ‘2-metre Peter’ because of his height.
“He was very much a ‘good sort’ in agreeing to be the poster boy for the campaign, patiently having his photo taken and dealing with the resulting organisational-scale fame,” Monday’s health board newsletter to staff said.