Kiwi '2-metre Peter' social distancing campaign to be immortalised at London's Science Museum

When Christchurch medical radiation technologist Peter Dooley agreed to pose for a health campaign in 2020, he had no idea the posters would end up at a world-famous museum on the other side of the world.

Two years ago Christchurch medical radiation technologist Peter Dooley loaned his 2-metre body to a Covid-19 social-distancing campaign.

Now the posters – featuring him lying down or spreading his arms to show what 2 metres looks like – will feature at the world-renowned Science Museum in London.

Science Museum curators are researching stories and identifying objects to collect for its group collection, which will provide a permanent record of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact for future generations.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Science Museum in London wants the posters for an exhibition on the impact of Covid-19 on society.

Selina Hurley, the museum’s curator of medicine, asked the Canterbury District Health Board whether the museum could feature its “Thinking metres? Think in Peters!” campaign in the collection.

SUPPLIED Canterbury District Health Board rolled out a poster campaign to promote social distancing.

“The team delightedly said yes,” a health board spokeswoman said.

The museum is aiming to collect materials reflecting the medical, public health, industrial and scientific responses to the Covid-19 pandemic from around the world.

“Peter has long been affectionately known as ‘2-metre Peter’ because of his height.

“He was very much a ‘good sort’ in agreeing to be the poster boy for the campaign, patiently having his photo taken and dealing with the resulting organisational-scale fame,” Monday’s health board newsletter to staff said.