Covid-19: More masks sold in three days than all of last year, supplier says

'N95 mask New Zealand' was the most searched-for term by Kiwis on Google on Monday, but they're proving hard to come by.

Suppliers of respiratory masks have seen demand go through the roof, with one company selling more masks in three days than the entire past year.

Christchurch company Leedsafe, a supplier of safety clothing and equipment, had seen “unprecedented demand” over recent weeks, including for respiratory masks such as P2, KN95, N95 and surgical masks.

The demand increased as it became apparent “Omicron wasn’t far away” and the importance of higher standards around masks and the need for better preparation came into light.

The Government said it was considering changing the advice it gives on mask use as research revealed N95 and surgical masks are far more effective at reducing Omicron transmission than simple cloth masks.

On Tuesday it announced workers covered by a vaccine mandate would be required to wear a surgical-grade or N95 face mask in their workplace, instead of cloth face masks, while face coverings would also be required to be “actual masks”, banning scarfs, bandannas or t-shirts pulled over faces.

Leedsafe general manager Wayne Collingwood said fabric masks seemed to have gone out of fashion.

Mask orders were “constantly coming in” and there was a “significant quantity” arriving in the coming weeks, he said.

“We’re working beyond belief.”

Demand was coming from across the country, but demand in Christchurch was “certainly up there”, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Government will require any worker covered by a vaccine mandate wear a surgical-grade or N95 face mask in their workplace, instead of cloth face masks.

Collingwood said they were “reasonably prepared” for the demand, but had been “taken by surprise by the level of orders”.

Demand had increased over the past week but was also exacerbated by the prime minister’s announcement the entire country would move to the red traffic light setting following community cases of Omicron.

The European standard FFP2 mask and US standard N95 had run out, while P2 masks were also running out, he said.

N95 and KN95 masks could block up to 95 per cent of particles, while the New Zealand standard P2 masks had an estimated filtration level of 94.5 per cent.

KN95 masks, made up from five layers of filters, met the Chinese standard of respiratory protection and were fit tested on people.

Several other retailers and PPE suppliers Stuff earlier spoke to said they either did not stock these standard of masks or were replacing them with FFP2 or P2 masks.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

Rindelaub suggested that KN95 masks be avoided, because of a large number of fake ones on the market.

Collingwood said it was important to keep a variety of masks in stock to make sure people had the right masks for their face.

PPE safety supplier Direct Office Products Depot had sold out of KN95 masks.

Sales marketing manager Tanya Hanrahan said it had ordered “thousands and thousands of boxes” of masks, which was due to arrive by the end of next week.

“We’re having to keep upping our orders as new orders come in,” Hanrahan said.

The company supplied branches in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and expected the stock to sell out within two weeks.

“We’ve sold more in the last three days than in the entire year last year... I can’t think of a time that’s ever happened to us before,” she said.

The supplier, which normally supplied to businesses, said it was also getting requests from individuals, including caregivers for the elderly.

“We’re trying hard to accommodate everyone... I really feel for them.”

POOL Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrates the correct way to put on a mask.

Both Collingwood and Hanrahan had concerns about airfreights over the Chinese New Year on February 1, but hoped enough stock had been ordered.

Hanrahan said staff had given up offering alternatives to KN95 because it was where the demand was and was “so beyond what anybody expected”.

A media spokesperson for Bargain Chemist Warehouse said demand had increased across the country for N95 and surgical masks since the weekend, however there was “plenty coming in from suppliers”.

Bunnings head of merchandise New Zealand Carl Halford said it had good stock availability for a range of masks including surgical and P2 masks.

“We’re currently in a good stock position with masks and respirators, and have options to source from alternative local and international suppliers, if needed.,” he said.