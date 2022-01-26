Covid-19: Lab boss slams Government's 'short-sighted' testing figures

PCR tests will remain the mainstay in the Government’s initial Omicron response, Jacinda Ardern has announced.

A top medical scientist says it’s risky to suggest short-staffed laboratories can handle the tens of thousands of extra PCR tests the Government is claiming and fears labs swamped by Omicron will have to sideline other potentially life-saving diagnostic tests.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said labs can process 60,000 nasal swabs a day, with a surge capacity to nearly 78,000 a day for up to a week. More details on how the Government will cope with the anticipated surge of Omicron cases are due at 2pm where it will announce its three-phase response, with changes to testing contact tracing and isolation requirements.

Institute of Medical Laboratory Science president Terry Taylor said the same laboratory workers crucial to the Covid-19 response do diagnostic tests for cancers, heart disease, allergies, STIs and autoimmune conditions – tests which risk being delayed without a clear strategy for managing demand.

“That’s a real possibility when we start hitting those big numbers. ... You nullify the laboratories, and you nullify the whole health system, and that’s a real concern,” Taylor said.

Institute of Medical Laboratory Science president Terry Taylor says the Government's being short-sighted over testing suggestions.

The Government’s figures relied on full staffing, and didn’t account for machines breaking down, workers getting sick or burning out, and vulnerable supply chains, he said.

"It is always dangerous to throw around figures that do not represent real-time and external influences,” he said. When we get sick, who’s going to do it? You can see, our capacity is going to shrink.”

Already the testing workforce was short 400 staff, Taylor said – a vacancy of 10 per cent.

The de-capping robot at Canterbury Health Laboratories helps workers complete more tests a day.

He urged the Government to clearly outline when people should come forward for a test to help laboratory staff cope.

“If you don’t have lab services you don’t have a health system.”

“It is both short-sighted and totally unfair on an already beleaguered workforce to force scientists to make decisions that can have a significant flow-on effect for other diagnostic testing that can affect patient outcomes.”

Staff collect samples for PCR testing at the Motueka Covid testing centre at the Motueka Recreation Centre.

“During the Delta outbreak in Auckland they [laboratory staff] just worked their butts off from dawn till dusk, 24 hours ... and people wil probably do that again, but we’ve got families. There’s more to this situation.”

There was also a need for clinical direction he said, adding there was no national governing body for medical laboratories.

Triage process for testing needed

Taylor wanted to see a clear triage process for testing, a call backed by National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti.

Reti, who is a doctor and researcher, said the testing system hadn’t received the attention it should have in preparations for Delta. Every step in the process for testing, including courier staff who transport the tests, was vulnerable if staff were unable to work because they fell ill with the virus, he said.

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti wants to see a clear triage process for testing.

”We focussed on ICU nurses and we focussed on ICU - we need to remember all the other core services,” he said. “This is part of preparing the whole system.”

Labs should not be put in a position where they are deciding whether to run Covid tests, or give resources to other diagnostic testing.

Taylor has already warned extra testing demand due to Omicron would likely push the turnaround time for PCR tests out to about 72 hours, a prediction based on what had happened in New South Wales. That prediction did not account for the dent in labour if dozens of lab workers were exposed and had to isolate, he said.

Technology helps boost capacity but can only do so much, Terry Taylor says.

"As soon as the current pooling of samples is no longer viable due to increasing positivity rates then the capacity drops significantly and quickly.

“There are only 24 hours in a day, and machines and people can only take so much working at full capacity.”