Covid-19: Boaties warn of rogue operators offering Kiwis passage without MIQ

New Zealanders desperate to return from Australia are trying to navigate the high seas to get home, but boaties who have made the journey are warning of rogue operators.

As room releases for spots in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) in New Zealand remain on hold, some Kiwis in Australia have tried unorthodox ways of crossing the Tasman – some planned on refusing to board connecting flights leaving New Zealand, while others set sights on the high seas.

Yet there were “opportunists” looking to take advantage of people’s desperation, one of those who made the journey on a boat said.

Andrew Bates, who runs a Facebook page bringing skippers and crews together to make the crossing, said it was important to vet those offering spots on their boats after he was contacted by someone not playing by the rules.

Bates said the man asked him to help find passengers for a voyage where he planned to travel from New Zealand to Australia and back without the proper authorisation – effectively smuggling people out of the country.

In messages seen by Stuff, the man said he was no longer allowed into Australia so had to “be careful” and had to keep the trip “hush-hush”.

Chris McLennan/Stuff Once in New Zealand, boats must dock at Opua, where they will need to go through the final stage of isolation.

He said he had run a similar trip to Australia last year when he picked people up from Fraser Island and the Whitsundays off the coast of Queensland.

Bates has issued a warning to anyone considering taking the man up on the offer.

“If you’re flying under the radar and this bloke doesn’t show up, there’s no guarantee you’re getting your money back,” Bates said.

“No court that I’ve heard of helps people recover money paid to people who have given money to others for illegal endeavours.”

Supplied Andrew Bates and fellow Kiwis spent 10 days aboard a 13-metre catamaran, sailing from Australia's Coffs Harbour to New Zealand's Opua.

While sharing costs of food and fuel was legal, Bates said the man planned on offering spots for $10,000 each.

And it might not just sting people in the pocket. Leaving Australia without filing the right paperwork was likely to land anyone who did so in hot water on both sides of the Tasman.

David Hows, New Zealand’s only commercial operator licensed for international voyages like this, said people needed to be wary of “opportunists” asking for money without the proper paperwork.

He has spent upwards of $800,000 upgrading his boat and getting the required licences from New Zealand and Australian authorities in order to make the trip, and still only takes experienced sailors.

“Just like an airline, if they’re not licensed, you shouldn’t be paying them money, other than you are allowed to legally share daily food and fuel costs – that’s it,” he said.

Hows said anyone sailing across was effectively putting their lives in the hands of the boat’s skipper, and when stormy weather hit they would want an experienced individual in charge.

“They should see it as interviewing the skipper and the boat owner, not the other way around,” he said.

“Because at 3 o’clock in the morning when the waves are crashing on your head and the wind is blowing like crazy, it’s a very scary, lonely place to be if someone doesn’t know what they are doing.”