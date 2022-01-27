Covid-19: Lotus-Heart restaurant fined another $24,000 for continued breaches

The Lotus-Heart vegetarian restaurant on St Asaph St faces further fines if it continues to breach Covid-19 guidelines.

A Christchurch restaurant owes another $24,000 after continued Covid-19 rule breaking.

Lotus-Heart vegetarian restaurant’s recent conduct has landed it four fines totalling $24,000 – on top of the $20,000 it already owes for not displaying a QR code or vaccine pass signage, and having no processes in place to check patrons’ vaccine passes.

“Lotus Heart has been issued further infringement notices,” a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

The new fines are for not having effective systems in place to check vaccine passes, not displaying signage indicating whether the business is checking vaccine passes, not ensuring a QR code was displayed in a prominent place, and for not ensuring a QR code is displayed at the entrance, they said.

Stuff reported the restaurant reopened last week and was continuing to break Covid-19 rules. There were no QR code posters, vaccine pass requirements or mask wearing when a diner attended the restaurant on Tuesday.

WorkSafe revisited the St Asaph St restaurant last Friday.

It’s understood restaurant staff tried to obstruct inspectors doing their jobs on multiple occasions.

Stuff first revealed the restaurant’s potential breaches in October.

Earlier this month, a WorkSafe spokesperson said inspectors would revisit the restaurant and, if it was still non-compliant, more fines, prosecution and closure of the business for up to 24 hours were possible.

The restaurant has until mid-February to pay its first $20,000 worth of fines and until early March to pay the latest $24,000. WorkSafe can issue reminders or extensions at any time.

The business has the right, within 28 days of the infringement notice, to request a hearing with WorkSafe or the court.

An infringement notice may be withdrawn after a hearing.

Lotus-Heart owner Bhuvah Thurston has been unwilling to engage with WorkSafe or change her business’ practices, which the regulator previously said was the main reason for the restaurant being fined.

Because it is still operating as a dine-in restaurant, all staff must be vaccinated. Thurston had failed to provide evidence on this matter.

Lotus-Heart claimed more than $154,000 from the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Concerns were first raised last year on social media about staff wearing exemption cards instead of masks in “some sort of concerted effort”.

The restaurant was born out of Thurston’s association with Sri Chinmoy – an Indian spiritual teacher – and staff are self-proclaimed “students” of his.

New Zealand’s Sri Chinmoy Centre director Jogyata Dallas previously said the organisation was “entirely opposed” to the restaurant staff’s actions.

“The late Sri Chinmoy, who passed away in 2007, dedicated his entire life to fostering a more peaceful world and always advocated a respect for government policy, a path of dialogue rather than defiance and confrontation,” Dallas said.

“Our efforts to encourage the Lotus-Heart staff and manager to comply with Covid mandates have not been successful.

“Their current stance greatly misrepresents us and does a disservice to the memory and legacy of a great humanitarian and peace-server.”

Thurston has been approached for comment about the latest fines.

The $20,000 fine is the second Covid-19-related financial penalty – and the first to a restaurant – handed out by WorkSafe since the country moved to the traffic light system.

Auckland martial arts gym Oliver MMA was slapped with a $12,000 fine in December for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

If a business fails to pay infringement fees, it can be referred to the courts for further action.