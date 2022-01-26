Covid-19: Newer BA.2 version of Omicron variant found in New Zealand

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines how the two different versions of Omicron make genome sequencing a challenge.

A more recent version of the Omicron variant that is becoming dominant in some countries has been found in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

The version of Omicron known as BA.1 is the original, but another version, called BA.2, has been spreading quickly in some parts of the world.

Answering a question at Wednesday’s briefing on the Government’s three-phase public health response to Omicron, Bloomfield said both BA.1 and BA.2 had been found in New Zealand.

BA.2 seemed to be rapidly becoming the more dominant version in a number of countries, Bloomfield said. “And we have seen both here already.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Omicron BA.2 version had been found in a small number of border workers and their close contacts. The current January Omicron cluster was the BA.1 Omicron version.

University of Otago Professor of Biochemistry Kurt Krause said BA.2 had been reported around the world in about 40 countries. It was built on top of Omicron, with some additional mutations.

Early indications were that it was not going to be any more of a problem than the original Omicron.

BA.1 was the basic Omicron, with BA.2 having more than 20 mutations scattered throughout its genome.

Of those, 16 were inside the S-gene, the gene that encodes for the spike protein of the virus that interacts with cells to cause infection. Eight of those mutations in the S-gene were reversions back towards older strains of Sars-CoV-2.

A report on French state-owned international news television network France 24 said BA.2 already accounted for the majority of most recent cases in some countries, including India, Denmark and Sweden.

In Denmark, the number of daily cases of Covid-19 had started to rise again, just when the Danes thought they had already reached the peak.

"The Danish authorities have no explanation for this phenomenon, but it is being closely monitored," France’s public health agency said.

Virologist Tom Peacock of Imperial College London tweeted that "very early observations from India and Denmark suggest there is no dramatic difference in severity compared to BA.1. This data should become more solid (one way or another) in the coming weeks.”

“There is likely to be minimal differences in vaccine effectiveness against BA.1 and BA.2. Personally, I'm not sure BA.2 is going to have a substantial impact on the current Omicron wave of the pandemic,” Peacock said.

Anders Fomsgaard, a virologist at the State Serum Institute in Denmark, told The Washington Post that BA.2 now accounted for about 65 percent of new cases in the country, as BA.1 was on the decline.

“We are not so concerned, since we so far do not see major differences in age distribution, vaccination status, breakthrough infections and risk of hospitalisation,” Fomsgaard said.

“Also, despite the high infection rate of BA.2, the numbers of hospitalizations [in] ICUs are decreasing.”

Some scientists have been calling BA.2 “stealth Omicron”. That’s related to a way that had been found to get a quick indication of whether someone was likely to have the BA.1 version.

Some PCR tests don’t pick up the S-gene in the BA.1 version. That’s referred to as S-gene dropout. Unlike the results with BA.1, those type of tests do pick up the S-gene in the BA.2 version of Omicron.

Bloomfield said on Wednesday the S-gene dropout was only picked up by one of the platforms used to test for Sars-CoV-2 in New Zealand.

While it had been useful, the S-gene dropout was not specifically being looked for in this country, instead whole genome sequencing was used here to identify the variant involved.

S-gene dropout was only an indication of Omicron, and it didn’t happen with BA.2, Bloomfield said.