Covid-19: Two Covid-19 drugs to be available in hospitals from Feb 1 - Pharmac

Two Covid-19 medicines will be available for use in hospitals from next week, and at least one will be available for some community cases soon after that, according to drug-buying agency, Pharmac.

The announcement comes after mounting calls from the National Party for the Government to fast-track access to Covid-19 drugs.

The first drug is Ronapreve – intended for use when people have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, said Dr David Hughes, Pharmac’s chief medical officer.

“We would also like to make Ronapreve available for use in the community for profoundly immunocompromised people, with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms,” he said in a statement.

Marcelo Leal/Unsplash

“Because of the infectious nature of the disease, we are working with the Ministry of Health to develop how it will be supplied and distributed in the community. Until that mechanism is developed, it will be accessed through DHB hospitals,” he said.

Ronapreve is an injectable solution which safety authority MedSafe approved in December, making it the first new Covid-19 drug to approved for use in New Zealand.

As of December 2021, Pharmac had secured enough doses to treat 5300 people and expects to buy more stock this year.

The drug – a monoclonal antibody – can be used in people aged 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms, MedSafe has said.

MedSafe stressed it was not intended as an alternative to vaccination and was not suitable for children.

Ronapreve has been shown to be effective against the Delta variant, but research is yet to determining how well it works against Omicron.

The second drug available from February 1 is the tablet baricitinib, which can be used in hospital to treat those with moderate to severe symptoms of Covid-19, Pharmac said.

123rf Baricitinib, taken as an oral tablet, will be available for clinicians to prescribe for Covid-19 under the Medicines Act.

It’s already used in New Zealand for arthritis, but MedSafe has not yet approved it to treat Covid-19. This meant it must be prescribed under section 25 of the Medicines Act 1981 – which allows authorised clinicians to source an unapproved medicine on a case-by-case basis, or use a medicine approved for other conditions for Covid-19.

It can be used in place of tocilizumab – an immune-suppressant already used in New Zealand hospitals, which has been in short-supply since September.

Pharmac also has 60,000 doses each of Covid pills molnupiravir, manufactured by Merck Sharp & Dohme, and paxlovid, made by Pfizer, due in April. They are in high-demand worldwide to reduce the effects of Covid-19 infection, but neither has MedSafe approval.

Director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said the Ministry of Health was in regular contact with Merck Sharp & Dohme over its molnupiravir​ application.