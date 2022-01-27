Hawke's Bay Covid-19 cases expected to peak at nearly 6000 for March - modelling

Close to 19,000 Covid-19 cases are anticipated in Hawke’s Bay over the next 12 months with a peak of nearly 6,000 cases occurring in March, according to modelling.

A letter from Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief executive officer Keriana Brooking to staff on Wednesday, obtained by Stuff says that modelling data provided by Technical Advisory Services (TAS) “shows we can expect 18,668 Covid-19 cases for Hawke’s Bay over the next 12 months, with peak cases of 5,993 in March (1,922 from vaccinated population and 4,071 unvaccinated population).

“The modelling suggests Māori will be affected by Omicron substantially more than Pacific or other ethnicities. It also forecasts peak hospitalisations of 177 in March, with three additional ICU cases, rising to five ICU cases in April,” Brooking said.

Modelling data on what to expect from an Omicron outbreak had been provided for all DHBs and most were doing further modelling work.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Canterbury could get up to 4000 new cases per day at Omicron peak

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, January 20

* Experts fear 1 million rapid antigen tests a week for worst-case Omicron outbreak not enough



STUFF Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

“We are working in partnership with Waikato University to further develop this,” Brooking said. An update or confirmation of the figures was expected by the end of the week.

“As a health system our hospitals are prepared, and we are refining our plans for care in the community as for most people who are fully vaccinated (2 doses plus their booster dose) Omicron will be a mild to moderate illness and they will be able to safely isolate and recover at home,” she said.

SUPPLIED Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief executive, Keriana Brooking. (File photo)

The focus will be increasingly on those who have underlying health conditions or disabilities that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

“The emphasis will be on deploying resources to support people isolating at home and recovering from Covid-19. We will continue to work closely with primary care – general practice and pharmacies, NGO providers, including Māori and Pacific Providers and Ministry of Social Development (MSD), who will be providing welfare and a range of support services,” she said.

“When we’re in the thick of the Omicron outbreak with rapidly growing numbers of cases, we will need to rationalise, which services we pause, and focus on what’s essential,” she said.

POOL Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrates the correct way to put on a mask.

Planned surgery and outpatient appointments could continue at present “but this won’t always be the case, so please plan with your teams now and decide what’s essential to continue and how you could work differently to minimise disruption for our community”.

“Some essential services, like cancer care, will continue throughout with additional protective measures in place as deemed appropriate by clinical teams,” she said.