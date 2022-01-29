Top of south junior doctors posted to frontline of pandemic

Junior doctors have been welcomed at Wairau and Nelson hospitals.

Junior doctors starting at Nelson and Wairau hospitals are raring to put their long years of study into practice, particularly in the middle of a panemic.

Wairau Hospital junior doctor Ashton Blake-Barlow said being a doctor during a pandemic was “a good thing”.

“We’ve learnt about pandemics all through medical school so it’s really exciting being part of tackling this pandemic on the front line.”

He embraced the challenges of being in one of the country’s smallest hospitals but was also experiencing the real life stressors for patients during a pandemic that could not be learned at school.

“It’s very frustrating with visiting hours and people having to social distance more and wear masks. All those changes are different for patients.”

Every year, post-graduate year one doctors apply to hospitals throughout the country and abroad after completing six years at medical school. But as Covid-19 has curbed the ability to travel, more junior doctors were staying close to home.

Nelson Hospital received 276 applicants for 12 positions and Wairau Hospital received 136 applicants for five positions. Applicants apply to multiple hospitals.

Blake-Barlow is from Blenheim and he said it was fitting that he could give back to his community.

Junior doctor Asher Strange has also remained in his hometown of Nelson.

He said being on a ward at Nelson Hospital was a “pretty stressful environment”, especially starting out fresh but it was a “privilege” to be able to help patients.

Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer of health Dr Nick Baker said the junior doctors were stepping out of the class and suddenly dealing with real life situations, which not only tackled medical diagnoses, but compassion, care and health needs.

The junior doctors welcomed into Nelson Marlborough Health were “incredibly invaluable”, he said.

During the top of the south’s response to Omicron, Baker said modelling showed the hospitals had enough ICU beds and that the regions were “looking at probably less than one per cent needing hospital care”.

“We do have the space for it.”

The biggest challenge was maintaining a workforce with a lot of staff expected to fall sick from the virus, he said.

“It’s going to test us but we are going to get ourselves ready.”

Baker said Australia was being watched closely to see what did and did not work for them.

“It’s a challenge but we’ve got a really good team here.”