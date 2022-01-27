There are four new community cases of Covid-19 identified in Christchurch on Thursday. (File photo).

There are four new community cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch, but it is not yet confirmed which variant these new cases are linked to.

The new cases, identified on Thursday, remain under investigation to establish any links to previous cases, the Ministry of Health said.

Two of the people involved are from the same household.

The new community cases were not reported in time to be included in Thursday’s official count of Covid-19 cases, so will be included in Friday’s case numbers, the ministry said.

There are 45 new community Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 90 cases of Covid-19 that are either confirmed as Omicron variant or have been linked to a previously reported Omicron case in total to date – an increase of 34 from Wednesday.

The 45 new community cases (both Omicron and Delta) were in Auckland (22), Waikato (two), Bay of Plenty (three), Lakes (seven), Taranaki (one), Hawke’s Bay (eight), Nelson Marlborough (two).

There was also one case in Gisborne that was not reported in time to be included in Thursday’s official count of Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, 10 cases are in hospital – five in the North Shore, two in Auckland, one in Middlemore and one in Rotorua.

Of these, one case is in either intensive care or a high dependency unit.

People should continue to get tested if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 and regularly check the ministry website for any locations of interest in Canterbury.