High Court rejects interim application to halt vaccine to children

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

A group of eight parents has been refused an interim order to halt the vaccine roll-out for children.

The group, whose names are suppressed, asked a High Court judge to decide the interim order last week citing that their children were being disadvantaged by it.

A lawyer for the group, Clinton Light​,​ said children who don’t have the vaccine could be excluded from normal childhood activities and could be bullied.

On Wednesday Justice Rebecca Ellis​ declined to make the order.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Schools plan for mass absences under Omicron

* Covid-19: Te reo vaccine clinic promotes access for tamariki and whānau

* Court asked to consider effect on unvaxxed children, like bullying and exclusion

* Covid-19 Omicron: Should children as young as 2 be wearing masks?



JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ava Berry, 10, was one of the first children to get her first Covid-19 vaccine dose at Woolcombe House in Timaru on Monday from nurse Jane Pierce. (File photo)

A full hearing of the group’s judicial review of the decision Medsafe made to allow the vaccine to be available to children aged 5-11 is still to be heard.

Justice Ellis said while there is no mandate to have children vaccinated, the parents believed it was likely to be required for involvement in extramural activities like sport and school camps - rendering the vaccine “quasi-mandatory”.

They had argued that the vaccine carried few health benefits for healthy children and there are risks of myocarditis and anaphylaxis, and safety data about the Pfizer vaccine was inadequate.

The judge noted that children could not be denied entry or access to education, including out of school care activities.

“I am unable to accept that the applicants’ concerns, that their unvaccinated children will be shunned or bullied by other children (or adults), give rise to a protectable position to preserve.” she said.

“The implicit suggestion that this possibility should have been in the minds of the officials charged with making important public health decisions is simply a bridge way too far.”

The judge said while the parents’ concerns were sincerely held, they were speculative and not factual.

The judge said a number of the impediments referred to by the applicants were the result of their own (rather than their children’s) unvaccinated status.

She said the adverse repercussions – public and private – of halting the roll-out were very significant and counted strongly against interim relief.