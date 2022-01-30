Getting through: How Kiwis are prepping for Omicron

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

Thermometers, wine, panadol: this is how Kiwis are prepping for the spread of Omicron.

While a survey of items recommended for the home isolation shopping basket shows it could easily cost at least $400 to survive three weeks at home, many people say they’ve either stocked up or are ready to.

Martinborough residents John and Julie Sutherland have bought ibuprofen, paracetamol and cough mixture just in case. They also have good supplies of coffee and wine.

"The essentials," Julie said.

Martinborough couple Julie and John Sutherland are ready to hunker down with the essentials, and wine and coffee.

It’s been a week since NZ shifted to the red light setting after the Government discovered nine linked cases of Omicron in the community without a link to the border.

With mass illnesses predicted, most people will be managing the virus at home unless hospital care is needed.

A self-isolation shopping list for four adults over a 21-day period, containing basics like tinned meat, fruit, frozen vegetables and powdered milk, prices out at more than $300 on both Pak’n’ Save and New World’s websites. Add to that the medical supplies Kiwis are encouraged to have on hand and many are facing a big bill. It comes as new research from ASB found 40 per cent of people have less than $1000 in savings.

On Saturday, as 97 cases of Covid-19 were reported, and a total of at least 116 cases of Omicron confirmed in the community, most of the people Stuff spoke to were feeling confident they could get through.

Pauline Puckey of Half Moon Bay felt ready to go into isolation, despite not having prepared anything at home. With plenty of panadol on hand, she could have food delivered, or her children could bring her supplies.

Wellingtonian Marc Schultz, originally from South Africa, said his household was also ready to go with a thermometer, oximeter and food in reserve. They’d also organised a reciprocal support system just in case.

Marc Schultz has his supplies and a support system ready to go.

“We've got some other South Africans who are able to help us, and we're able to help them.”

Intensive care nurse Michael Lucas, who recently finished a two-week stay in MIQ after returning to Dunedin from the Netherlands has his Covid prep kit at the ready.

"Obviously people need to have oximeters and thermometers at home; they should have that as a basic and then pain relief and fluids."

But while many were feeling comfortable with their plans and supplies, others weren’t so confident.

Cousins Emma and Ashleigh Jonathan can't afford to immediately fork out for home isolation supplies.

Wellington’s Emma Jonathan said she’d bought face masks and hand sanitiser, though couldn’t afford to spend an immediate $400 to prepare for isolation.

“It's scary…. I have my dad at home, he's more the vulnerable type, so I would be scared that if I catch it, I don't want to give it to him. “

Her cousin Ashleigh doesn’t have anything ready and also can’t afford a big bill, and another Wellingtonian, Aina Simpson, said it would make things tight.

Almost all the people spoken to on Saturday were worried about how those not able to afford the extra supplies were faring. Christchurch retail worker Robyn Liddall had plenty of food and all the necessary medical supplies though counted herself lucky.

Christchurch retail worker Robyn Liddall worries about the NZers unable to afford the means to isolate at home.

“It's putting a huge pressure on people that literally can't afford it and I think we're out of touch with how many ordinary people live.”

Community advocate Dave Letele agrees, saying “being prepared” is out of reach for the many New Zealanders already living not just paycheck to paycheck but day to day.

Omicron is already exacerbating the needs of people who turn to his South Auckland charity for help and, quite simply, already struggling families can’t afford a big shop for supplies.

“Anyone on the breadline, anyone just surviving, is going to be f...... now.”

A recent delivery to a self-isolating family highlighted the need: “They had a thank-you sign in the window and the kids were all smiling and waving from inside the house. They were so grateful just to get something to eat.”

The Tonga tsunami compounded problems for many NZ families now supporting relatives on the island while living in poverty themselves.

“These people can’t come up with $500 – $600 to do the right thing and isolate. It's not your typical 2.5 people in a household, this is 10 people in a house and some in a tent.”

Craig Duthie and Zoe Goh have a basic first-aid kit but will think about getting one ready for Covid. "If we were stuck without food or water, I think we would be a little bit screwed," Goh said.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge agrees the idea of people being able to stock up is ridiculous.

“It doesn't make any sense, it just won’t happen.”

The Mission’s customers span a wide range of society, including full-time workers living “hour to hour” while worrying what they’re going to eat the next day. Edridge’s team are gearing up now and settling in for the long haul.

“We think it's going to take a while and the food demand is going to be incredibly high.”

While Edridge is confident the supply chain will keep supermarkets shelves stocked, industry insiders and experts spoken to by Stuff are not so sure.

Ashburton farmer Adrian Munoz doesn't have a kit prepared. "I've got family overseas, and they've gone through Omicron and it's very similar to a cold. I don't think we really need them."

On Tuesday the trucking lobby pleaded for more drivers to keep supply chains open while the country is at the red light setting, urging people with heavy vehicle licences to consider making themselves available for work.

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand CE Nick Leggett says the industry already has a shortage of drivers and is desperately trying to get in front of a looming crisis.

“If the midpoint predictions around spread of Omicron are true then we will have a problem with the supply chain. “

Modellers predict a steep rise in infection rates by Waitangi Day and case numbers totalling tens of thousands within weeks.

With one in four transport companies already having vehicles parked up due to driver shortages, it was imperative government and regulators consider exemptions, Leggett said.

“If you’re asymptomatic and have a negative test you should be able to go back to work. That's to power basic food but also medicine and supplies.”

ICU nurse Michael Lucas, just out of MIQ, is prepared to stay at home for three weeks if necessary.

Auckland University’s professor Tava Olsen, who specialises in supply chain management says NZ will definitely experience supply chain problems.

“That’s why we can use this relatively small window to stock up, if you can afford it.”

Sensibly stocking up now, while the sector has its usual good capacity, means there will be time to restock it in a few weeks, essentially pulling the demand on goods and supermarkets forward.

“Then you won’t have to buy it in a month when it’s hurting.”

She’s not expecting the supply issues seen in the US where the supply chains are much longer than New Zealand's but as workers, drivers and suppliers fall ill and isolate there will be fewer items available at supermarkets.

“Not everybody will be able to afford to stock up but if those who can do, those who can’t are more likely to see things on the shelves.”

Spokeswomen from both Countdown and Foodstuffs say the supermarkets and their supply chains are well-prepared as long as people continue to shop normally.

Additional reporting by Andre Chumko, Caroline Williams and Jonathon Guildford.