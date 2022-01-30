Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Omicron and Delta outbreaks - January 30

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has modelling in place for up to 50,000 cases of Omicron a day.

A restaurant in Napier and an eatery at Wellington Airport have been listed as the latest Covid-19 locations of interest from the Ministry of Health.

Those who visited Peloton Bar And Eatery at Wellington Airport from 9pm to 9.30pm on January 19 need to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms, and isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.

InterCity bus trips from Gisborne to Napier on Friday morning, and from Napier to Wellington on Friday afternoon are considered to be close contact events.

Anyone on those trips have to self-isolate and have an immediate Covid test.

Anyone who attended the Rasoi Indian Restaurant in Napier on January 23 from 8pm to 9pm is considered a close contact, and must self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five after exposure.

Anyone who travelled on InterCity bus from Gisborne to Napier on Friday morning, and from Napier to Wellington on Friday afternoon, are considered close contacts.

Indo Spice World Tauranga was earlier listed as a location of interest for January 25.

On Saturday, a total of 18 flights spanning the length of the country were listed as locations of interest, with passengers being classed as close contacts.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Scanning in with the NZ Covid Tracer app is key to quickly identifying locations of interest in the outbreak. (File photo)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was aboard one of the listed flights – NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22 – and is self-isolating as a result. She has had a Covid-19 test and is reported to be feeling well.

