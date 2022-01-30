Covid-19: Another Auckland death as 103 new community cases reported in outbreak

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

A person has died with Covid-19, as 103 new community cases are reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 56 are in Auckland, but due to a “technical issue” a further 40 cases weren’t counted and will be reported on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Health authorities also warned more cases are expected to emerge from the Soundsplash Festival in Waikato and everyone is urged to act as if Omicron is circulating in their community.

The person with Covid-19 died at Auckland's North Shore Hospital, where they have been a patient since January 21.

The patient, who was in their 70s, had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family, whānau and friends, who have requested that their privacy be respected at this sad time.”

The 103 new community cases are in Northland (four), Auckland (56), Waikato (12), Tairāwhiti (one), Bay of Plenty (14), Lakes (eight), Hawke’s Bay (three), MidCentral (one), Taranaki (one), Wellington (two), and Nelson–Tasman (one).

Eleven of these cases are in hospital – four at Middlemore Hospital, three in Rotorua Hospital, two in Auckland Hospital, and one each in North Shore and Waikato hospital.

Public health teams are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing to slow the spread, the ministry said.

The number of cases connected to the Soundsplash Festival – held in Hamilton on January 21 to 23 – is expected to grow, and all attendees are advised to get a test, if they have not already done so.

On Saturday, 39 Omicron cases were linked to the festival, but the number was not updated on Sunday.

The ministry urges everyone in New Zealand to act as if Omicron is circulating in their community.

“That means wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app, when you’re out and about.”

Anyone with a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose – the most common early symptoms of Omicron – are urged to get a test and stay home until receiving a negative result.

If the approximately 40 new cases that were missed in Auckland due to a technical error were reported on Sunday, there would have been a marked increase from 97 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 105 new community cases announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a Covid-19 test, is isolating and is reportedly feeling well, after close contact with a case on a January 22 flight from Kerikeri to Auckland.

A total of 18 domestic flights up and down the country have been identified as locations of interest, with passengers listed as close contacts.

Meanwhile, 37 new cases at the border have been confirmed, at managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities in Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch.