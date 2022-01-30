Covid-19: Two new cases in Wellington, 24 locations of interest including four flights

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern provides an update on the Omicron outbreak and booster shots at the post-cabinet press conference. (January 25, 2022)

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Wellington, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

One case in the Hutt Valley is linked to an event in Auckland, and one case in Capital & Coast District Health Board was already in isolation and is linked to an existing case.

A further positive wastewater test result has been detected in Porirua. The ministry is urging anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington’s northern suburbs to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms.

The ministry did not say whether the new cases are the Omicron variant.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Four flights in and out of Wellington have been deemed high risk. (File photo).

Several hotels and two supermarkets are among 24 new locations of interest announced in Wellington and Porirua this weekend.

Four flights departing or arriving in Wellington have been deemed high risk and everyone on the flights is being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

They are flight JQ287 Wellington to Christchurch on Monday, 8.20am-9.10am, NZ8193 Wellington to Timaru on Friday, 9am-10.30am, flight NZ8302 Nelson to Wellington on Friday, 7.30am-8.15am and flight JQ259 Auckland to Wellington on January 23, 10.30am-11.35am.

An InterCity bus trip on Friday from Napier to Wellington, from 1.50pm-7.45pm has also been named a high risk location of interest.