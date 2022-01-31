Covid-19: Christchurch business and hospitality sectors brace for Omicron disruption

Christchurch bar owners fear they may have to close due to the impact of the expected wave of Omicron.

Christchurch businesses, bars and restaurants are bracing themselves for the impact of the expected wave of Omicron cases in the city.

Business leaders have warned that a rise in Covid-19 cases in Canterbury could close some hospitality outlets and lead to chronic staff shortages.

The arrival of the contagious Covid-19 variant in Christchurch was officially confirmed for the first time on Saturday. Two of the four Covid-19 cases identified early last week were confirmed as Omicron.

Canterbury District Health Board’s worst case modelling predicts the region could get up to 4000 new cases of Omicron a day at its peak.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Leeann Watson, said businesses needed more clarity and support from the Government.

“We’re hoping that Omicron will be a short, sharp hit, as it has been overseas, but with predictions of 20 per cent sickness or absenteeism coupled with extended isolation periods, this is going to be hugely disruptive for business at a time when many businesses are really struggling to get enough staff,’’ she said.

“Business needs to know what support will be available as they grapple with both staff and customer shortages.’

“We need clear and concise information because at the moment that is not coming through fast enough.”

She also wanted clarity on whether businesses would be able to access rapid Covid-19 testing kits, which were requisitioned by the Government.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Canterbury president of Hospitality New Zealand Peter Morrison has warned Omicron will hit businesses hard.

Hospitality Association Canterbury president Peter Morrison said restaurant and bar owners were worried they would have to close if a patron later becomes a positive case.

“The front line staff would have to be tested and would have to isolate for a few days while the tests come back,’’ he said.

“That would close the business. Some bigger businesses have divided their staff into two teams, so they can carry on, but most hospitality outlets in Christchurch are too small for that.”

Morrison warned that some businesses could fold as a result of the expected Omicron wave.

“It is not going to be good,” he said. “This has been going on for two years. The amount of money that has been lost means businesses are struggling to make mortgage and rent payments.”

He said patronage of hospitality outlets is down in Christchurch as people are being cautious about Omicron.

“People shouldn’t be so cautious. If you do what the Government tell you and wear a mask then you can still go out and enjoy yourself.”

Christchurch City Council departments have been preparing their business continuity plan since Omicron was first found in New Zealand.

Council media manager Jocelyn Ritchie said different units had developed different plans and most were operating with two different teams operating at work and at home so that there would be continuity if one team contracted Omicron.

Ritchie said some units were operating in their own bubbles and were completely separated from other staff. Employees outside their unit were not allowed to enter their floor.